Buffalo Bisons to Host Open National Anthem Auditions at Sahlen Field on March 16

The Buffalo Bisons have thrown open their gates for an engaging opportunity, inviting vocal talents from across the region to audition for the honor of performing the national anthems at their games. Set to take place at Sahlen Field, the auditions are scheduled for March 16, from 10 a.m. to noon, offering a unique chance for individuals to showcase their patriotic fervor through song.

Open Call for Vocal and Instrumental Performers

In a move that amplifies community participation, the Bisons have made these auditions accessible to the public without the need for prior appointments. Hopefuls are instructed to make their way to the Consumer's Pub at the Park entrance located off of Washington Street, ready to deliver their renditions of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “O Canada.” The team encourages performances to be a cappella, allowing the raw talent of participants to shine through, although those more comfortable with instruments are also welcomed to partake. This inclusive approach not only diversifies the pool of talent but also strengthens the communal bond through music.

Embracing Talent from All Walks of Life

The decision to host open auditions speaks volumes of the Bisons' commitment to community engagement and cultural appreciation. By not restricting the auditions to professional singers or pre-scheduled slots, the team opens the door wide for unexpected discoveries and heartwarming stories of local talent. This democratic process ensures that everyone, from budding young vocalists to seasoned performers, gets a fair shot at starting a game with their voice echoing through Sahlen Field. It's an invitation to be part of a beloved national tradition, blending sports with the universal language of music.

What to Know Before You Go

For those interested in seizing this chance, the Bisons have laid out clear guidelines to ensure a smooth audition process. Participants are reminded that the performance of both anthems must be without the aid of notes, challenging performers to engage with these songs at a deeper level. For more detailed information, prospective participants are directed to consult the official Bisons website, where further instructions and requirements are outlined. This preparation underscores the importance of the anthems in sports ceremonies, honoring both the United States and Canada's heritage.

As the auditions draw near, the anticipation builds not just among the performers but also within the community that supports them. This event is more than just a search for a voice to lead the crowd in song; it's a celebration of talent, patriotism, and the unifying power of sports. Whether stepping onto the field as a performer or cheering from the stands, everyone involved contributes to a rich tapestry of cultural expression and community pride.