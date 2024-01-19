Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Erie County Sheriff's Office Releases Traffic Information

Anticipation is mounting for the upcoming Divisional Round football game, where the Buffalo Bills will clash with the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. this Sunday, and the Erie County Sheriff's Office has released critical traffic information for those planning to attend this highlight of the season.

Key Traffic Changes

The Sheriff's Office is asking fans to exercise patience when arriving at and departing from the stadium. Crucial to this is the closure of Abbott Road in front of the stadium to north and southbound traffic. This change will be in effect from 1:30 p.m. until post-game.

Furthermore, fans should note that specific parking lots, such as Lots 2-Preferred, 2-ADA, and 3, can be accessed from Route 20A. In contrast, Lots 6-Preferred and 6-ADA are accessible from Route 20. These changes are designed to streamline access and reduce congestion in and around the stadium.

Route Modifications and Parking

A significant modification will affect Route 20A, which will have two lanes of one-way traffic eastbound from Fieldhouse Drive before the game ends. Vehicles parked west of Fieldhouse Drive are required to head westbound upon exit. It's a considered move to ensure the smooth flow of traffic post-game.

All stadium lots will open at 2:30 p.m., and fans are advised against parking on the road shoulders. Available lots for this game include Lots 1, 2-Preferred, 2-ADA, 3, 4, 6-Preferred, 6-ADA, and Lot 7. The Bus and Limo Lot has been relocated to the stadium's north side along Route 20, further optimizing traffic flow.

Preparation for the Game

Aside from traffic considerations, fans are encouraged to review stadium maps, locate the best parking lot and gate, and familiarize themselves with the list of prohibited items to avoid any delays. To maintain a safe and enjoyable atmosphere, intoxicated and unmanageable guests will not be allowed entry into the stadium.

For up-to-the-minute updates following the game, fans can sign up for a newsletter distributed by the Erie County Sheriff's Office. This game promises to be an exciting, unforgettable experience, and with a little patience and preparation, fans can ensure an enjoyable and hassle-free journey to and from the stadium.