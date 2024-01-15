Buffalo Bills Fans Rally to Clear Snow-Covered Highmark Stadium Ahead of Playoff Game

Highmark Stadium, the home turf of the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., was transformed into a vast snowscape as a lake-effect snowstorm dumped over two feet of snow on the day of the anticipated AFC wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The weather-induced delay necessitated a rescheduling of the game and a mammoth snow-clearing operation before the revised kickoff time of 4:30 p.m.

Advertisment

The Herculean Task of Snow Clearance

A large crew, bolstered by fan volunteers, was marshalled to clear the stadium and its vicinity. The team, in partnership with Jani-King, offered $20 per hour to any willing shovelers who could help clean the facility. The snow clearing operation extended to the seats, walkways, tunnels, and even major roadways leading to the Highmark Stadium. However, the question lingered whether the three decks of the 70,000-seat stadium could be cleared in time for kickoff.

Weather Plays Spoilsport

Advertisment

The originally scheduled game was postponed due to the snowstorm, which brought Orchard Park under a thick blanket of 17 inches of snow, with some areas in Erie County receiving upwards of two feet of snow. The National Weather Service forecasted the possibility of further snow showers and temperatures diving as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit, accompanied by winds gusting up to 16 mph.

Fans to the Rescue

In the face of these daunting conditions, the spirit of the Buffalo Bills fans shone through. Many arrived at the venue, braving the frigid weather, ready to assist in the snow-clearing efforts. In addition to the $20 hourly wage, the team offered complimentary breakfast and warm beverages to the volunteers. The collective effort of the fans and the shovel crew embodied the enduring spirit of the Buffalo Bills community, undeterred by the forces of nature.