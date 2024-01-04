Buffalo Bills’ Dion Dawkins, James Cook Earn Pro Bowl Selections

Two stars from the Buffalo Bills, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins and running back James Cook, have been selected to shine in the upcoming Pro Bowl Games, representing the American Football Conference (AFC). This announcement marks the third Pro Bowl honor for Dawkins and the inaugural one for Cook. Significantly, Cook is the first Bills running back to earn this distinction since LeSean McCoy in 2017.

James Cook: AFC’s Leading Rusher

With a remarkable 1,086 rushing yards leading into Week 18, Cook stands out as the AFC’s leading rusher. His performance has been a testament to his talent, persistence, and ability to seize opportunities on the field. His selection to the Pro Bowl is a deserved recognition of these attributes.

Pro Bowl Games: A New Format

The Pro Bowl Games, set for February 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, will replace the traditional Pro Bowl matchup with a week of skills competitions culminating in a flag football game. This new format promises to add an exciting twist to the event, putting different aspects of players’ skills on display.

Potential Bills Participants

The Buffalo Bills could potentially have more players joining Dawkins and Cook. Quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs are first alternates for their positions, while center Mitch Morse and defensive end Leonard Floyd are second alternates. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver and rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid are third alternates, and tight end Dawson Knox is a fifth alternate. If selected, these players will add further luster to the Bills’ representation at the Pro Bowl Games.

Other AFC team selections include notable players such as Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes. The teams with the most Pro Bowlers this season include the San Francisco 49ers with nine players and the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, and Detroit Lions each having at least five players selected.