Buffalo Bills Call for Snow Shovelers Ahead of Playoff Game Amid Weather Challenges

The chill of winter is set to descend on Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The Buffalo Bills, in anticipation of the upcoming playoff game against the Steelers, have issued an open call for shovelers to clear the stadium. The team announced the need for assistance via their website, inviting adults and eligible minors to join in the effort. The shoveling activity is slated to kick off on Saturday at 10 p.m., continuing overnight into Sunday morning.

Conditions and Remuneration

The remuneration offered for this unique job is $20 per hour, with additional perks including complimentary food and break times in a warm area. Shovelers are urged to dress warmly and bring their own shovels, though the team assures that shovels will be provided for those who do not have one. Pre-registration is encouraged online to hasten the process, and workers are required to present proper photo identification.

Weather Forecast and Preparations

First Alert Meteorologist Ray Petelin predicts that snow showers and strong winds will sweep across the region on Saturday, with 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. This could potentially complicate travel. Snow and wind conditions are anticipated to persist into Sunday morning, adding an extra layer of challenge to the preparations for the game. The Orchard Park Police and the state department of transportation are on high alert, gearing up their emergency supplies to counter the weather onslaught.

Community Involvement and Challenges

Private lot owners and fans are also bracing themselves for the weather. The game, while a source of excitement, also presents a formidable challenge due to the expected weather conditions. Despite the impending snow showers and wind, the Bills’ community is rallying together, showcasing the spirit of resilience and camaraderie that characterizes the world of sports.