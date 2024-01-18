Buffalo Battles Heavy Snow: Bills' Playoff Game Against Chiefs Unaffected

The city of Buffalo, New York is currently in the grip of a significant lake-effect snow event, characterized by heavy snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour. However, the National Weather Service suggests a decrease in intensity to 1 to 2 inches per hour by the afternoon, with the snow event expected to cease by evening. Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming counties are under a snow warning that will remain in effect until 7 p.m.

Weather Challenges and Resilience

Despite the adverse weather conditions, the Buffalo Bills' home playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs, scheduled for Sunday, is not facing any alterations. The team, experienced in battling snow-induced schedule disruptions, remains undeterred. Snow removal crews are already at work at the stadium, ensuring player safety and that practice continues uninterrupted. The forecast for Sunday promises clear skies and no precipitation, allowing the game to go ahead as planned.

Impact on Other Events

Beyond the football field, the weather has also imposed on the local sports scene. The Sabres-Blackhawks NHL game, originally scheduled for this period, has been postponed to Thursday. Meanwhile, a new weather system is poised to bring lake-enhanced snow across the Southern Tier and potentially affect areas south of Lake Ontario.

Preparing for the Game

Although the weather is posing challenges, the Bills are forging ahead with preparations for the crucial game against the Chiefs. The operations department has formulated a plan to ensure player safety and smooth functioning of practice sessions. Notably, the Bills have added punter Matt Haack to their practice squad, indicating their readiness to adapt to any situation. With the snowfall expected to clear out in time for the game, Buffalo is set for an exciting football showdown under the open sky.