Buckie Thistle’s Josh Peters Secures Fourth-Round Tie with Celtic in Family-Charged Match

In an extraordinary show of resilience and skill, Buckie Thistle’s centre forward, Josh Peters, scored two stoppage time equalisers and a decisive goal in the penalty shoot-out against Broxburn Athletic. This victory has secured the team a pivotal fourth-round tie with Celtic. For Peters, this is more than just a game; it’s a family affair with conflicting loyalties and personal aspirations on the line.

Cousins Collide on the Pitch

Peters’s opponent on the field may well be his cousin, Celtic centre back, Stephen Welsh. While Welsh’s participation is contingent on his recovery from a recent injury, the potential face-off adds an emotional layer to the upcoming match. The family’s football allegiances are divided. Peters’s mother is a Celtic supporter, while his father and he himself side with Rangers, further intensifying the anticipation surrounding the match. Despite having watched his cousin play at Celtic Park before, Peters has never had the opportunity to share the pitch with him.

Peters’s Aspirations and the Family Stance

With a career spread across several SPFL teams and currently holding the position of top scorer for Buckie, Peters is eager to score against Celtic. Such an achievement would not only enhance his personal record but also stir an unusual reaction from his Celtic-fan mother. The upcoming match at Celtic Park is set to be a large gathering of the Peters and Welsh families, all with their loyalties divided.

Buckie Thistle’s Inspirational Journey

Adding to the emotional weight of the upcoming match, Daniel Strong, son of Buckie Thistle’s goalkeeping coach Darren Strong, will be travelling to Glasgow in support of the team. Despite battling multiple surgeries and a brain tumour diagnosis at the tender age of five, Daniel’s unwavering dedication to the club has made him an inspiration for all. In recognition of his steadfast support, the club has invited Daniel and his mother to accompany the team and stay overnight for the game.

Additionally, Buckie Thistle’s midfielder, Andrew MacAskill, who had suffered a broken arm in October, is now fit to face Celtic in the Scottish Cup. Although he is prepared to play, MacAskill remains grounded, understanding that his place in the starting lineup isn’t guaranteed.