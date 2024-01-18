en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Buckie Thistle’s Josh Peters Secures Fourth-Round Tie with Celtic in Family-Charged Match

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:37 am EST
Buckie Thistle’s Josh Peters Secures Fourth-Round Tie with Celtic in Family-Charged Match

In an extraordinary show of resilience and skill, Buckie Thistle’s centre forward, Josh Peters, scored two stoppage time equalisers and a decisive goal in the penalty shoot-out against Broxburn Athletic. This victory has secured the team a pivotal fourth-round tie with Celtic. For Peters, this is more than just a game; it’s a family affair with conflicting loyalties and personal aspirations on the line.

Cousins Collide on the Pitch

Peters’s opponent on the field may well be his cousin, Celtic centre back, Stephen Welsh. While Welsh’s participation is contingent on his recovery from a recent injury, the potential face-off adds an emotional layer to the upcoming match. The family’s football allegiances are divided. Peters’s mother is a Celtic supporter, while his father and he himself side with Rangers, further intensifying the anticipation surrounding the match. Despite having watched his cousin play at Celtic Park before, Peters has never had the opportunity to share the pitch with him.

Peters’s Aspirations and the Family Stance

With a career spread across several SPFL teams and currently holding the position of top scorer for Buckie, Peters is eager to score against Celtic. Such an achievement would not only enhance his personal record but also stir an unusual reaction from his Celtic-fan mother. The upcoming match at Celtic Park is set to be a large gathering of the Peters and Welsh families, all with their loyalties divided.

Buckie Thistle’s Inspirational Journey

Adding to the emotional weight of the upcoming match, Daniel Strong, son of Buckie Thistle’s goalkeeping coach Darren Strong, will be travelling to Glasgow in support of the team. Despite battling multiple surgeries and a brain tumour diagnosis at the tender age of five, Daniel’s unwavering dedication to the club has made him an inspiration for all. In recognition of his steadfast support, the club has invited Daniel and his mother to accompany the team and stay overnight for the game.

Additionally, Buckie Thistle’s midfielder, Andrew MacAskill, who had suffered a broken arm in October, is now fit to face Celtic in the Scottish Cup. Although he is prepared to play, MacAskill remains grounded, understanding that his place in the starting lineup isn’t guaranteed.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
4 mins ago
Lawrence Shankland's Future Uncertain Amid Contract Negotiations
In the midst of ongoing contract negotiations, the future of Scotland international Lawrence Shankland at his current club hangs in the balance. The club has extended an offer, but reports hint that it may not suffice in securing Shankland’s allegiance. However, his teammate, Steven Naismith, has downplayed these reports, asserting that contract discussions are a
Lawrence Shankland's Future Uncertain Amid Contract Negotiations
Everton's Resolute Stand: Abdoulaye Doucoure Is Not For Sale
14 mins ago
Everton's Resolute Stand: Abdoulaye Doucoure Is Not For Sale
Crazies Trifecta: The Ultimate Test of Endurance Supporting Rainsville Freedom Run
14 mins ago
Crazies Trifecta: The Ultimate Test of Endurance Supporting Rainsville Freedom Run
Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion: A Crucial Encounter in the Championship Play-Off Race
4 mins ago
Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion: A Crucial Encounter in the Championship Play-Off Race
Harlequins Triumph Over Ulster in European Champions Cup, Lynagh Shines
5 mins ago
Harlequins Triumph Over Ulster in European Champions Cup, Lynagh Shines
The Future of Darby Allin in AEW: A Look at the Landscape Post-Sting
5 mins ago
The Future of Darby Allin in AEW: A Look at the Landscape Post-Sting
Latest Headlines
World News
15 Years Later: Reflecting on Obama's Inauguration and America's Multicultural Identity
4 mins
15 Years Later: Reflecting on Obama's Inauguration and America's Multicultural Identity
India to Fence Myanmar Border; Ayodhya Preps for Ram Temple Event; HS Prannoy in Badminton Semifinal
4 mins
India to Fence Myanmar Border; Ayodhya Preps for Ram Temple Event; HS Prannoy in Badminton Semifinal
Current U.S. and Global News Highlights: Health, Finance, and International Relations
4 mins
Current U.S. and Global News Highlights: Health, Finance, and International Relations
Lawrence Shankland's Future Uncertain Amid Contract Negotiations
4 mins
Lawrence Shankland's Future Uncertain Amid Contract Negotiations
Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion: A Crucial Encounter in the Championship Play-Off Race
4 mins
Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion: A Crucial Encounter in the Championship Play-Off Race
Borno State Governor Advocates for Improved Local Government Elections
4 mins
Borno State Governor Advocates for Improved Local Government Elections
Demand for Landmark Report on Vaping Health Risks Amid Rising Injuries
4 mins
Demand for Landmark Report on Vaping Health Risks Amid Rising Injuries
Harlequins Triumph Over Ulster in European Champions Cup, Lynagh Shines
5 mins
Harlequins Triumph Over Ulster in European Champions Cup, Lynagh Shines
The Future of Darby Allin in AEW: A Look at the Landscape Post-Sting
5 mins
The Future of Darby Allin in AEW: A Look at the Landscape Post-Sting
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
50 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
3 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
4 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
4 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app