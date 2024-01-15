Buckie Thistle's Jack MacIver Prepares for Career-Changing Match Against Celtic

Twenty-year-old Jack MacIver, a former Aberdeen winger now with Buckie Thistle, is standing on the precipice of what could become a defining moment in his burgeoning football career. The stage is set for Buckie Thistle's biggest match in their history against Celtic, one of Scotland's most prominent football teams. For MacIver, however, the upcoming match holds a more profound significance.

From Aberdeen to Buckie Thistle

MacIver's journey to this moment has been anything but smooth. Released by Aberdeen in June 2022, the young footballer found himself at a career crossroads. But rather than succumbing to disappointment, MacIver took the rejection in stride, honing his skills and determination at Formartine United and Peterhead before finding his place at Buckie Thistle.

Cherished Memories and Inspirations

As a lifelong Celtic fan, MacIver has a deep-seated connection and respect for the team he is preparing to face. His memories of training alongside his idol, Scott Brown, and other notable players like Jonny Hayes, Lewis Ferguson, and Calvin Ramsay during his time at Aberdeen, still inspire him. Originally a central midfielder, MacIver transitioned to a wider role, drawing inspiration from Celtic greats such as Patrick Roberts and Aiden McGeady.

Taking on the Challenge

Despite the odds stacked against them, MacIver believes that Buckie Thistle, known for their scoring prowess in the Highland League, are capable of challenging Celtic's defense. MacIver is determined to make his mark in the upcoming game, leveraging his past experiences and the inspiration drawn from training alongside professional players. The young footballer dreams of scoring a goal against Celtic, an achievement that would not only be personally satisfying but also potentially career-changing.