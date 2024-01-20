Buckie Thistle's 'Good Cop, Bad Cop' Duo Set Sights on Historic Scottish Cup Match

There's a unique dynamic brewing within the ranks of Buckie Thistle, a fifth-tier part-time Scottish football team preparing for a historic match against goliaths, Celtic, in the Scottish Cup. The driving force behind this team's unprecedented success is the unorthodox 'good cop, bad cop' partnership between manager Graeme Stewart and assistant manager cum player, Lewis MacKinnon.

The Dynamic Duo

Friends since childhood, Stewart and MacKinnon have a relationship that transcends the football pitch. MacKinnon, known for his physical play style, has a knack for accumulating red cards on the pitch. On the other hand, Stewart, the more strategic half of the duo, is no stranger to dismissals from the dugout. Their psychological tactics, designed to unsettle opponents, have made them a formidable force in the Scottish football landscape.

Preparation for the Big Day

As the historic match against Celtic approaches, the duo is leaving no stone unturned in their preparation. Their efforts have been buoyed by VIP fans Graeme Tallis and Ed Douglas, who generously covered the team's hotel stay before the game. The looming game against Celtic is not just a football match; it signifies a chance for this underdog team to etch their name in the annals of Scottish football history.

A Swansong for MacKinnon

For Lewis MacKinnon, who balances his football career with his day job as a construction project manager, this season signifies the end of his playing days. MacKinnon plans to retire at the end of the season, expressing profound gratitude for the club and acknowledging the significance of the upcoming match against Celtic for everyone associated with Buckie Thistle. It is a fitting culmination to a career that has been as impactful off the field as on it.