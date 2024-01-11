en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Buccaneers Triumph Over Corinthians in Connacht Senior Cup Semi-Final

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:23 am EST
Buccaneers Triumph Over Corinthians in Connacht Senior Cup Semi-Final

In a riveting display of rugby, Buccaneers emerged victorious against Corinthians in the Bank of Ireland Connacht Senior Cup Semi-Final. The match, held at Dubarry Park under near-perfect conditions, saw the Buccaneers take an early lead with a dynamic try by Ryan O’Meara. Corinthians, not to be outdone, retaliated with an equally impressive try by Sean Fox. However, Buccaneers managed to extend their lead, courtesy of two expertly executed tries by Earle.

Half-Time Drama and a Nail-Biting Finish

As the first half came to a close, Corinthians’ Harry Rogers managed to score an intercept try, bringing the halftime score to a thrilling 20-15, in favor of Buccaneers. The second half of the match presented several opportunities for Corinthians to bridge the gap. However, a combination of handling errors and a robust Buccaneers defense kept them from capitalizing on these chances.

Sealing the match in their favor, a late penalty by Michael Hanley and a final try by O’Shaughnessy solidified Buccaneers’ victory. Despite the loss, Corinthians can take pride in their spirited performance, especially considering they compete two divisions below Buccaneers in the Energia League.

Standout Performances and What’s Next for Corinthians

The match marked the return of Ruan Janse Rensburg from injury, and the commendable efforts from the entire team were evident. With this match behind them, Corinthians will now shift their focus to the crucial upcoming Energia League match against Sligo.

Currently, Sligo holds a coveted playoff spot, while Corinthians are hot on their heels, sitting second to Instonians, an unbeaten force in twenty-seven games. In their previous face-off, Corinthians managed to edge out Sligo 15-10, with John Devine scoring two impactful tries. The coming match is expected to be a significant one for Michael Harding’s team as they continue their journey in the second half of the season.

0
Ireland Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ireland

See more
3 mins ago
Ordinary Folk Set to Dazzle at Galway's Born To Rise Event
Galway City is bracing itself for a unique and transformative event set to take place at the Town Hall Theatre on January 28. Over 120 ‘ordinary folk’ will step onto the stage, their voices echoing with courage and newfound confidence, their faces glowing with anticipation and determination. This event isn’t just another talent show; it’s
Ordinary Folk Set to Dazzle at Galway's Born To Rise Event
Cork Campaigner Advocates for Assisted Dying in Ireland: A Personal Struggle
8 mins ago
Cork Campaigner Advocates for Assisted Dying in Ireland: A Personal Struggle
Underage Football Grades Retained: Decisions from Louth Clubs' County Committee Meeting
9 mins ago
Underage Football Grades Retained: Decisions from Louth Clubs' County Committee Meeting
Bank of Ireland Forges Partnership with Tech Hub Platform94
3 mins ago
Bank of Ireland Forges Partnership with Tech Hub Platform94
Galway City Council Criticized for Overlooking Anti-Racism Motion
4 mins ago
Galway City Council Criticized for Overlooking Anti-Racism Motion
Acclaimed Traditional Musicians to Embark on Music Network's Spring 2024 Tour
4 mins ago
Acclaimed Traditional Musicians to Embark on Music Network's Spring 2024 Tour
Latest Headlines
World News
Life on the Frontline: Surgeon Dr. Nick Maynard's Harrowing Stint at Gaza's Al Aqsa Hospital
2 mins
Life on the Frontline: Surgeon Dr. Nick Maynard's Harrowing Stint at Gaza's Al Aqsa Hospital
Philippines' DOJ: Anti-Terrorism Act and Rebel Amnesty Can Proceed Simultaneously
2 mins
Philippines' DOJ: Anti-Terrorism Act and Rebel Amnesty Can Proceed Simultaneously
Galway City Council Criticized for Overlooking Anti-Racism Motion
4 mins
Galway City Council Criticized for Overlooking Anti-Racism Motion
Iran's Actions and Alliances: Global Security Tensions on the Rise
5 mins
Iran's Actions and Alliances: Global Security Tensions on the Rise
India Braces for T20I Series Against Afghanistan Amidst Winter Chill
7 mins
India Braces for T20I Series Against Afghanistan Amidst Winter Chill
Cork Campaigner Advocates for Assisted Dying in Ireland: A Personal Struggle
8 mins
Cork Campaigner Advocates for Assisted Dying in Ireland: A Personal Struggle
Underage Football Grades Retained: Decisions from Louth Clubs' County Committee Meeting
9 mins
Underage Football Grades Retained: Decisions from Louth Clubs' County Committee Meeting
Nivedhithaa Sathish Realizes her Dream Roles in 'Captain Miller', Reflects on Film Industry Evolution
9 mins
Nivedhithaa Sathish Realizes her Dream Roles in 'Captain Miller', Reflects on Film Industry Evolution
Australia Grapples with Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
9 mins
Australia Grapples with Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
11 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
48 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
1 hour
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
4 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
5 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
5 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
5 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
5 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app