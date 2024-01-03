en English
Sports

Bryce Underwood: High School Football’s Top Quarterback Set to Make College Decision

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:07 pm EST
In the world of high school football, few names have created as much buzz as Bryce Underwood has. Hailing from Belleville High School in Michigan, Underwood has proven to be a force to reckon with on the gridiron. The young quarterback, who tops the 2025 class according to 247Sports composite rankings, is set to make his college decision this Saturday, a moment eagerly anticipated by many.

Sizing Up the Competition

Underwood’s list of potential colleges is a testament to his prowess. The seven programs he is considering include some of the most illustrious names in college football: Alabama, Colorado, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, and Penn State. Each of these schools is waiting with bated breath for Saturday’s decision, knowing that securing Underwood could significantly bolster their chances for future success.

A Stellar High School Career

During his junior year in 2023, Underwood’s performance was nothing short of phenomenal. Completing 66.7% of his passes for a total of 3,165 yards, he threw 40 touchdowns with only two interceptions, earning a quarterback rating of 146.0. But his contributions weren’t limited solely to passing. Underwood also managed to score seven rushing touchdowns on just 25 carries, adding another dimension to his game and further demonstrating his versatility on the field.

A Promising Future

Underwood’s performance was a key factor in leading Belleville to the Division 1 Michigan high school state championship game. Despite falling short of their third consecutive title due to a 36-32 defeat to Southfield A&T, Underwood’s skills have not gone unnoticed. As a highly sought-after recruit for top college football programs, his future appears promising, regardless of where he chooses to play. With the decision day looming, the world of college football is on edge, eagerly anticipating where this promising young quarterback will decide to take his talents.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

