Bryant University Bulldogs Secure Close Victory Over UMBC Retrievers in High-Scoring Game

In an exhilarating America East basketball face-off, the Bryant University Bulldogs clinched a narrow 99-95 victory over the UMBC Retrievers on Thursday night at Chace Athletic Center. The game was characterized by high scores and a nail-biting finish that kept the spectators on edge till the very last minute.

Sherif Gross-Bullock's Game-Changing Performance

Bulldog's Sherif Gross-Bullock emerged as the standout player, delivering a game-high of 35 points. Gross-Bullock's consistent performance against UMBC was a crucial element in the Bulldogs' victory, with this game serving as yet another testament to his prowess. His stellar execution not only demonstrated his exceptional talent but also his ability to perform under pressure.

Rafael Pinzon's Decisive 3-Pointer

Rafael Pinzon also played a pivotal role in securing the win for the Bulldogs. His decisive wing 3-pointer in the closing minutes of the game prevented UMBC from seizing another opportunity to take the lead. This strategic play underscored the critical importance of timing and precision in high-stakes basketball games.

Bulldogs' Offensive Dominance

The Bulldogs' offense displayed a potent force, shooting 60% in the first half and assisting on 14 of 21 field goals, which helped them establish a lead at halftime. Despite some defensive challenges, Bryant's offensive strength was enough to secure the win. This game served as a rebound for Bryant after a loss to Vermont, underlining their resilience and determination.

Other notable contributions came from Daniel Rivera, who marked his third double-double of the season, and Earl Timberlake, whose impactful play despite an ankle sprain, proved instrumental. With this win, Bryant elevated their record to 14-8 overall and 6-1 in America East play, demonstrating their strong standing in the tournament.