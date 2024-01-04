en English
Sports

Bryan Danielson Announces 2024 as Final Year of Full-Time Wrestling

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:09 pm EST
Bryan Danielson Announces 2024 as Final Year of Full-Time Wrestling

Renowned professional wrestler, Bryan Danielson, has announced that 2024 will be his final year wrestling full-time. Danielson, a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, plans to transition to a part-time schedule, aiming to compete in 5 to 10 matches annually.

Reflecting on an Intensive Career

In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Danielson reflected on the demanding schedule he has upheld over the years. His intention to pare down the frequency of his matches comes as a conscious decision to prioritize his well-being, without completely stepping away from the ring.

Wrestling Legends on the Horizon

Despite reducing his schedule, Danielson expressed his interest in facing specific wrestlers in the future. In the junior division, he has his sights set on Hiromu Takahashi and El Desperado. In the heavyweight category, he showed particular interest in Tetsuya Naito, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Shingo Takagi, and Tomohiro Ishii, underscoring the talent and popularity of these Japanese wrestling legends.

Approaching a Major Match

As Bryan Danielson approaches the end of his full-time career, he is gearing up for an upcoming match against Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 18, scheduled for January 4th. This match, against one of Japan’s contemporary wrestling icons, will undoubtedly serve as a significant milestone in Danielson’s illustrious career.

Sports United States Wrestling
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

