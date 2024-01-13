Bryan Boys Basketball Team Succumbs to Harker Heights in District 12-6A Game

In a recent District 12-6A basketball showdown, the Bryan boys basketball team fell to Harker Heights, with the game ending in a decisive 70-45 scoreline. The encounter, which took place on the road, added another chapter to the Bryan team’s unfolding season.

Players’ Performance

Despite the loss, Bryan High School’s team exhibited noteworthy performances from two of its players. CJ Ellis, the team’s leading scorer of the night, netted 11 points, while his teammate, DJ Nelson, added another 10 points to the Vikings’ tally.

Season Standings

Following the defeat, the Vikings, as the Bryan boys basketball team is affectionately known, now hold an overall record of 14 wins and 13 losses. Their District 12-6A record stands at 2 wins and 2 losses.

Looking Ahead

Despite the setback, the team is already setting their sights on their next encounter. They are scheduled to square off against Temple, a team that currently holds a season record of 4 wins and 16 losses, and a district record of 1 win and 3 losses. This crucial game is slated for Tuesday at 7 p.m.