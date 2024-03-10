Brunei's Shamsuleffandy Wins Big at Borneo Ultra Trail Marathon 2024

Local trail runner Shamsuleffandy bin Haji Sulaiman asserted his dominance in the Borneo Ultra Trail Marathon (BUTM) 2024, clinching top place in both the nine-kilometre (km) and 30km categories recently in Kiulu, Sabah. This remarkable achievement not only highlighted his athletic prowess but also placed Brunei in the spotlight in a fiercely competitive international event.

Shamsuleffandy, competing under the Santai Group banner, showcased an exceptional performance by finishing the 30km race in 03:33.03, outpacing his nearest competitor by nearly nine minutes. His victory in the men’s veteran above 45-years category further cemented his status as a seasoned runner.

Additionally, he triumphed in the 9km event with a time of 0:48.34, demonstrating his versatility and stamina across different distances. The Borneo Ultra Trail Marathon, known for its challenging terrain and scenic routes, attracted a diverse group of participants, making Shamsuleffandy's victories all the more significant.

International Participation and Local Talent

The event saw a strong representation from various countries, including Malaysia, American Samoa, Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Nepal, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Philippines.

Several Bruneians also showed their mettle in the 50km and 100km categories, illustrating the nation's growing interest and capability in endurance sports. This international gathering not only provided a platform for athletes to compete but also fostered a sense of camaraderie and mutual respect among participants from different cultural backgrounds.