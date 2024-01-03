Bruins’ Mason Lohrei Loses Tooth in Game, Continues to Play

On a cold winter’s night at Nationwide Arena, Mason Lohrei, a defenseman for the Boston Bruins, fell prey to an unfortunate incident. Amidst the heated game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Lohrei was struck in the face by a puck, a blow that cost him a tooth and temporarily his place on the ice. The unfortunate incident occurred during the second period of the game, a contest that resulted in a 4-1 victory for the Bruins.

Unforeseen Impact

In a bid to control the puck, Lohrei met with a painful twist of fate when it rode up his stick and collided with his face. The impact was strong enough to dislodge a tooth, forcing him to leave the ice briefly to receive medical attention. The team’s quest to locate the missing tooth extended to the Blue Jackets’ ice crew, who painstakingly sifted through the shoveled snow until they found it.

A Display of Resilience

Despite the ordeal, Lohrei returned to the game, displaying a commendable spirit of resilience. He played for a total of 14:50, while intermittently dealing with ongoing bleeding and requiring further medical attention on the bench. According to post-game reports by Coach Jim Montgomery, Lohrei lost only one tooth and was absent from practice the following day due to dental work.

Lohrei’s Role with the Bruins

Lohrei’s presence with the Bruins has been since early December, a result of Derek Forbort’s placement on long-term injured reserve. With Forbort’s return still uncertain, Lohrei’s tenure with the team is likely to continue. The Bruins are optimistic that Lohrei will recover in time for the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden, where they hope to secure their fifth consecutive win.