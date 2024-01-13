en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Bruhl Brothers: Ankeny Centennial’s Student-Athletes Turn Snow Shoveling into a Business

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:52 am EST
Bruhl Brothers: Ankeny Centennial’s Student-Athletes Turn Snow Shoveling into a Business

In the heart of Ankeny Centennial, Iowa, a story of youthful entrepreneurial spirit and athletic prowess intertwines. Brothers Lucas and Isaac Bruhl, not only stand out as three-sport athletes, excelling in football, wrestling, and baseball, but have also transformed the mundane task of shoveling snow into a profitable side business.

Entrepreneurial Spirit in the Snowy Streets

Initially, the Bruhl brothers took to shoveling driveways to help elderly neighbors, earn extra pocket money, and maintain their physical fitness during the chilly winters. Over time, their enterprise has grown, now extending their services to a dozen driveways in the vicinity. This unique initiative exhibits their entrepreneurial acumen and dedication to community service.

The Bruhl Brothers: Athletes on the Rise

Lucas, a senior, and Isaac, a junior, aren’t just known for their snow-shoveling venture. They are also recognized for their significant contributions to Ankeny Centennial’s sports landscape. Their recent victory in a wrestling match against crosstown rival Ankeny has been a highlight of their athletic journey. Lucas triumphed in his category by fall, while Isaac secured victory with a major decision, contributing to Centennial’s 42-17 win. Despite these accomplishments, the Bruhls remain focused on self-improvement. Lucas, in particular, is setting his sights high, aspiring to become Centennial’s first individual state champion in wrestling.

Looking Towards the Future

Off the mat, the Bruhls continue to serve their community, embodying a competitive spirit that extends beyond sports. Lucas has a clear path ahead, committed to playing baseball in college. Isaac, on the other hand, is still exploring his options. Regardless of their individual paths, both brothers exemplify the true essence of student-athletes – excelling in sports, academics, and community service while also nurturing an entrepreneurial spirit that promises a bright future.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
16 seconds ago
FIA President Calls for Increased Focus on Motorsport in Africa Amid F1 Changes
The absence of Africa from the Formula 1 (F1) race calendar since 1993 has been a topic of concern for Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of the FIA. Despite the continent’s rich motorsport history, the hurdles to its return have been significant, stemming from both political stances and sustainability issues. Missed Opportunities and Future Prospects
FIA President Calls for Increased Focus on Motorsport in Africa Amid F1 Changes
Royal Air Force vs Royal Navy: A Clash of Camaraderie and Competition
3 mins ago
Royal Air Force vs Royal Navy: A Clash of Camaraderie and Competition
Qatar Embraces Football Fervor Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023
4 mins ago
Qatar Embraces Football Fervor Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023
Ons Jabeur vs. Yuliia Starodubtseva: An Intriguing Clash at the Australian Open
52 seconds ago
Ons Jabeur vs. Yuliia Starodubtseva: An Intriguing Clash at the Australian Open
Zeb Jackson: A Beacon of Leadership in VCU Rams' Chaotic Off-Season
1 min ago
Zeb Jackson: A Beacon of Leadership in VCU Rams' Chaotic Off-Season
Real Madrid's Isco Seeks Transfer: Eyes Premier League
2 mins ago
Real Madrid's Isco Seeks Transfer: Eyes Premier League
Latest Headlines
World News
Preference Falsification: The Hidden Dissent Behind DEI Ideology
13 seconds
Preference Falsification: The Hidden Dissent Behind DEI Ideology
FIA President Calls for Increased Focus on Motorsport in Africa Amid F1 Changes
16 seconds
FIA President Calls for Increased Focus on Motorsport in Africa Amid F1 Changes
Poku-Adusei Denies Allegations of Links to Togbe Afede XIV Amid NPP Primaries
30 seconds
Poku-Adusei Denies Allegations of Links to Togbe Afede XIV Amid NPP Primaries
Ons Jabeur vs. Yuliia Starodubtseva: An Intriguing Clash at the Australian Open
52 seconds
Ons Jabeur vs. Yuliia Starodubtseva: An Intriguing Clash at the Australian Open
PM Modi's Statement Highlights Shift from Scams to Mega Projects: A New Age for India
57 seconds
PM Modi's Statement Highlights Shift from Scams to Mega Projects: A New Age for India
Zeb Jackson: A Beacon of Leadership in VCU Rams' Chaotic Off-Season
1 min
Zeb Jackson: A Beacon of Leadership in VCU Rams' Chaotic Off-Season
Ukrainian Lawmaker Arakhamia Criticizes Proposed Mobilization Draft Law
1 min
Ukrainian Lawmaker Arakhamia Criticizes Proposed Mobilization Draft Law
Parexel India's Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget
2 mins
Parexel India's Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget
Real Madrid's Isco Seeks Transfer: Eyes Premier League
2 mins
Real Madrid's Isco Seeks Transfer: Eyes Premier League
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
55 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app