Bruhl Brothers: Ankeny Centennial’s Student-Athletes Turn Snow Shoveling into a Business

In the heart of Ankeny Centennial, Iowa, a story of youthful entrepreneurial spirit and athletic prowess intertwines. Brothers Lucas and Isaac Bruhl, not only stand out as three-sport athletes, excelling in football, wrestling, and baseball, but have also transformed the mundane task of shoveling snow into a profitable side business.

Entrepreneurial Spirit in the Snowy Streets

Initially, the Bruhl brothers took to shoveling driveways to help elderly neighbors, earn extra pocket money, and maintain their physical fitness during the chilly winters. Over time, their enterprise has grown, now extending their services to a dozen driveways in the vicinity. This unique initiative exhibits their entrepreneurial acumen and dedication to community service.

The Bruhl Brothers: Athletes on the Rise

Lucas, a senior, and Isaac, a junior, aren’t just known for their snow-shoveling venture. They are also recognized for their significant contributions to Ankeny Centennial’s sports landscape. Their recent victory in a wrestling match against crosstown rival Ankeny has been a highlight of their athletic journey. Lucas triumphed in his category by fall, while Isaac secured victory with a major decision, contributing to Centennial’s 42-17 win. Despite these accomplishments, the Bruhls remain focused on self-improvement. Lucas, in particular, is setting his sights high, aspiring to become Centennial’s first individual state champion in wrestling.

Looking Towards the Future

Off the mat, the Bruhls continue to serve their community, embodying a competitive spirit that extends beyond sports. Lucas has a clear path ahead, committed to playing baseball in college. Isaac, on the other hand, is still exploring his options. Regardless of their individual paths, both brothers exemplify the true essence of student-athletes – excelling in sports, academics, and community service while also nurturing an entrepreneurial spirit that promises a bright future.