Bruce Prichard's Unveiled Wish: Doink the Clown as WWE Champion

Renowned WWE executive, Bruce Prichard, during an episode of the podcast 'Something to Wrestle,' unveiled his erstwhile wish of crowning Doink the Clown, a WWE championship. Prichard's revelation took the audience by surprise as he elaborated on his vision for Doink as a 'heel champ' - a wrestling term for a villainous character - with an unbroken winning streak.

Advertisment

Prichard's Vision for Doink the Clown

Prichard lauded the character of Doink, especially when portrayed as a heel. He conjectured that given the chance, he would have masterminded an undefeated streak for the character that would still be in progress. His admiration for Matt Bourne, the original wrestler personifying Doink the Clown, was palpable. He put forth the idea that after Bourne's demise, WWE should have employed holograms to keep the character alive, instead of substituting him with other wrestlers.

The Evolution of Doink the Clown

Advertisment

Doink the Clown's evolution has seen several wrestlers stepping into the role over the years. Prichard acknowledged Steve Keirn as an excellent successor to Bourne. However, his assessment of other wrestlers who assumed the Doink persona was less flattering. He simply stated that they managed to fit the outfit but failed to embody the essence that Bourne and Keirn brought to the character.

The Legacy of Doink the Clown

Doink the Clown, a character that initially was meant to amuse, evolved into a sinister and cunning antagonist under Bourne's portrayal, captivating the WWE universe. This intriguing dichotomy between the character's appearance and behavior fueled its popularity. Bruce Prichard's recent revelation has rekindled interest in this unique character and left fans pondering on what could have been if Doink had been the reigning WWE champion.