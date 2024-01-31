Brownstown Central High School Senior Alexa Wheeles Named Youth of the Month

In a testament to her multifaceted achievements throughout her high school years, Alexa Wheeles, a senior at Brownstown Central High School, has been crowned the Brownstown Exchange Club Youth of the Month for December. The honor recognizes her enduring commitment to academics, sports, and extracurricular activities.

Exemplary Involvement in Extracurricular Activities

Wheeles's involvement in school activities paints a picture of a dedicated student with a passion for both the arts and athletics. Her commitment to the school's choir is evident, having been a steadfast member for all of her four high school years. Further, she has yearly contributed to the high school musical as a key member of the stage crew and supporting cast, thereby showcasing her artistic versatility.

Athletic Prowess and Commitment

Equally commendable is Wheeles's athletic dedication. She has been a part of the school's volleyball team for four years, during which she earned three varsity awards. Her passion for sports extends to track and field too, where she has earned four varsity awards in the same period.

Active Participation in Clubs and Organizations

Besides excelling in arts and sports, Wheeles's membership in various clubs and organizations echoes her willingness to contribute to the wider school community. She is a proud member of the Booster Club, serves as a committee chair in the student council, and is actively involved in the Letterman's Club, National Honor Society, and the Riley Dance Marathon.

Looking ahead, Wheeles aims to bring the same passion and dedication to her future studies. She has expressed interest in the field of radiography and plans to pursue her studies at the University of Southern Indiana.