Sports

Browns’ Star Receiver Amari Cooper Sidelined Due to Injury, Several Players Inactive

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:21 pm EST
Browns’ Star Receiver Amari Cooper Sidelined Due to Injury, Several Players Inactive

Cleveland Browns’ star wide receiver, Amari Cooper, was ruled out of the Thursday Night Football game due to a heel injury, marking his first missed game since joining the Browns. Despite a promising pregame warmup, Cooper, who recently set a new franchise record with his 265-yard performance against the Houston Texans, was deemed unfit to play. This significant blow comes as Cooper leads the team with 1,250 receiving yards and was recently named the AFC offensive player of the week.

A String of Inactive Players

Apart from Cooper, the Browns have listed several other players as inactive for the game. These include linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., kicker Dustin Hopkins, punter Corey Bojorquez, defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo, center Luke Wypler, and defensive end Sam Kamara. The team’s ability to perform without these key players will be closely watched and could potentially impact their playoff prospects.

Challenges for the Browns

Cooper’s absence undoubtedly poses a challenge for the Browns’ offense, especially when up against the Jets’ formidable defense. With Cooper out, other receivers like Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman are expected to step up. Tight end David Njoku, who is the team’s leading receiver with 75 catches and six touchdowns, will likely be a key target for quarterback Joe Flacco in Cooper’s absence. The team’s adaptability and resilience in the face of such setbacks could be determining factors in their playoff run.

Not Just a Browns’ Problem

The Browns are not the only ones facing challenges. The New York Jets have also listed wide receiver Allen Lazard as out due to illness, with other players such as quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Zach Wilson, and defensive end Carl Lawson among others also inactive. While Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein was marked as questionable, he is suited up for the match. Thus, both teams are entering the game with significant player absences.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

