en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NFL

Browns’ Cornerback Denzel Ward Questionable for Playoff Game Amid Injury Concerns

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:29 pm EST
Browns’ Cornerback Denzel Ward Questionable for Playoff Game Amid Injury Concerns

Kevin Stefanski, coach of the Cleveland Browns, has reported that cornerback Denzel Ward was limited in his participation in the team’s recent practice, due to a knee injury. This news has cast a cloud of uncertainty over Ward’s availability for the Browns’ upcoming playoff game. The extent of Ward’s injury remains undisclosed, adding to the apprehension surrounding the team’s top-ranked defense. Despite this, Ward, a three-time Pro Bowl player with two significant interceptions for the season, has been listed as questionable rather than ruled out for the game.

Looming Injury Concerns

Additional to the uncertainty surrounding Ward, the Browns have been struck by a wave of injuries. Key team members, safety Grant Delpit, wide receiver Cedric Tillman, and kicker Dustin Hopkins, have all been ruled out for the upcoming game. Delpit is grappling with a groin injury, Hopkins is suffering from a hamstring injury, while Tillman is under the concussion protocol. The team’s previous season was similarly marred by injuries, with the loss of Nick Chubb, right tackle Jack Conklin, and quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Implications for the Playoff Game

With these setbacks, the Browns’ journey to the playoff game appears an uphill climb. The potential absence of Ward, who has been an integral part of the defense line, could be particularly concerning against the Houston Texans’ passing offense. The team, however, has a roster of capable players like Martin Emerson Jr. and Greg Newsome II, who will be expected to step up in Ward’s absence.

Bouncing Back from Injuries

Despite the spate of injuries, the Browns have maintained a commendable record of 11-5. This marks a significant bounce back since 2020, paving their way to the postseason. As the Browns prepare for the playoff game, the focus remains on leveraging the team’s depth and resilience to overcome the current challenges. The coming days will reveal how well the team navigates through their adversity and performs in the face of uncertainty.

0
NFL Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

NFL

See more
29 mins ago
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
In the competitive landscape of the National Football League (NFL), players constantly strive to hone their skills, seeking to make a mark. One such player is Tre Hawkins, the cornerback of the New York Giants. After a season of limited play, Hawkins is setting his sights on revamping his mental game for the upcoming NFL
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
Winter Storm Postpones NFL Game Between Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers
4 hours ago
Winter Storm Postpones NFL Game Between Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers
Jalil Smith Retracts Transfer Decision, Stays with Syracuse
4 hours ago
Jalil Smith Retracts Transfer Decision, Stays with Syracuse
Franchise Tag Dilemma: NFL Running Backs Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard in Limbo
39 mins ago
Franchise Tag Dilemma: NFL Running Backs Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard in Limbo
New York Giants Interview Joel Thomas for Running Backs Coach Position
3 hours ago
New York Giants Interview Joel Thomas for Running Backs Coach Position
Sporting News Experts' Take on NFL Playoffs Prop Bet Predictions
4 hours ago
Sporting News Experts' Take on NFL Playoffs Prop Bet Predictions
Latest Headlines
World News
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
3 mins
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
3 mins
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
4 mins
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
8 mins
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
9 mins
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
9 mins
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
10 mins
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
11 mins
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
11 mins
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
20 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
9 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app