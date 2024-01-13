Brown Ideye Criticizes Super Eagles’ Squad Selection for AFCON 2023

In a recent development, former Super Eagles forward, Brown Ideye, has expressed his discontent over the squad selection for the imminent 2023 Africa Cup of Nations by the team’s head coach, Jose Peseiro. The bone of contention arises from Peseiro’s decision to include only 25 players in the final squad, falling short of the maximum 27 permitted by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Key Injuries and Squad Omissions

The scenario took a turn for the worse when injuries forced key players like Wilfred Ndidi, Victor Boniface, and Umar Sadiq to withdraw from the squad. Their replacements, Alhassan Yusuf, Terem Moffi, and Paul Onuachu, according to Ideye, may not offer the same level of contribution as the original selections due to their mindset as late additions rather than being on the primary 25-man list.

Ideye’s Critique and Suggestions

Furthermore, Ideye pointed out the cases of Kelechi Iheanacho, who was not fully fit, and Umar Sadiq, who arrived at the camp already injured. These instances, he argued, further underscore the need for a larger squad. Ideye criticized the decision to not submit a full list of 27 to 30 players, which could have included standbys to cover potential injuries.

Potential Impact on Team Performance

According to Ideye, this strategic oversight could potentially impact the Super Eagles’ performance in the upcoming tournament. He suggested that the decision to limit the squad to 25 players, without considering potential injuries or fitness issues, may prove to be a misstep that could hinder Nigeria’s quest for glory in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.