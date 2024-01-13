en English
Africa

Brown Ideye Criticizes Super Eagles’ Squad Selection for AFCON 2023

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:02 am EST
Brown Ideye Criticizes Super Eagles’ Squad Selection for AFCON 2023

In a recent development, former Super Eagles forward, Brown Ideye, has expressed his discontent over the squad selection for the imminent 2023 Africa Cup of Nations by the team’s head coach, Jose Peseiro. The bone of contention arises from Peseiro’s decision to include only 25 players in the final squad, falling short of the maximum 27 permitted by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Key Injuries and Squad Omissions

The scenario took a turn for the worse when injuries forced key players like Wilfred Ndidi, Victor Boniface, and Umar Sadiq to withdraw from the squad. Their replacements, Alhassan Yusuf, Terem Moffi, and Paul Onuachu, according to Ideye, may not offer the same level of contribution as the original selections due to their mindset as late additions rather than being on the primary 25-man list.

Ideye’s Critique and Suggestions

Furthermore, Ideye pointed out the cases of Kelechi Iheanacho, who was not fully fit, and Umar Sadiq, who arrived at the camp already injured. These instances, he argued, further underscore the need for a larger squad. Ideye criticized the decision to not submit a full list of 27 to 30 players, which could have included standbys to cover potential injuries.

Potential Impact on Team Performance

According to Ideye, this strategic oversight could potentially impact the Super Eagles’ performance in the upcoming tournament. He suggested that the decision to limit the squad to 25 players, without considering potential injuries or fitness issues, may prove to be a misstep that could hinder Nigeria’s quest for glory in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Africa Nigeria Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

