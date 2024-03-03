Brotnjo Open 2024: 138 Young Chess Talents Converge in Bijakovići for Bosnia's Largest Tournament

The sixth iteration of the "Brotnjo Open 2024" has successfully gathered a formidable lineup of 138 cadet and junior chess players from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, and Montenegro. This event marks Bijakovići, near Čitluk, as the epicenter for the nation's most significant chess competition for the youth, hosting it for the third consecutive time. Competitors hail from a diverse range of cities, showcasing the wide appeal and importance of this tournament in promoting chess among the younger generation.

Categories and Competitors

The tournament is structured into three main categories, catering to various age groups: up to 12 years (younger cadets), up to 16 years (older cadets), and up to 20 years (juniors). With 82 participants in the youngest group, 46 in the middle, and 10 in the oldest, the competition promises intense matches and a showcase of emerging chess talents. Cities represented include Ljubuški, Čapljina, Ljubinje, and many others, highlighting the tournament's role in fostering a sense of community and competition among the youth across the region.

Expert Guidance and Support

The event is distinguished not only by its competitive aspect but also by the educational opportunities it affords its participants. Grandmaster Milan Draško from Montenegro and International Master Ivan Galić from Široki Brijeg have graced the tournament with their presence, conducting workshops and a simultaneous exhibition game with over 40 children participating. This interaction with chess masters offers invaluable learning experiences, motivating and inspiring the young competitors to refine their skills and strategies.

Organizational Excellence

The Brotnjo Chess Club from Čitluk, in collaboration with the University of Herzegovina, has taken the helm in organizing this prestigious event, hosting it at the university's premises. Their efforts underscore the importance of chess as an educational tool and a means of bringing communities together. The initiative and dedication of the organizers have been pivotal in elevating the status of the "Brotnjo Open" as a cornerstone event for youth chess in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The "Brotnjo Open 2024" not only serves as a platform for young chess enthusiasts to showcase their talents but also acts as a beacon for the promotion of chess as a sport and educational tool across the region. As the tournament progresses, it will undoubtedly unearth new talents and perhaps even future grandmasters, contributing significantly to the chess landscape in Bosnia and Herzegovina and beyond.