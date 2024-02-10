Brothers Preston and Tyson Waughtel Dominate Class 1A Vandalia Sectional Wrestling Championship

Brothers Preston and Tyson Waughtel, of Carlyle High, ruled the Class 1A Vandalia Sectional wrestling championship, each claiming victory in their respective weight classes. Preston, a freshman, extended his unbeaten streak, while Tyson, a senior, marked his third consecutive sectional championship.

The Unbeaten Freshman

Preston Waughtel, a rising star in the wrestling world, continued to make waves with his impressive performance at the Class 1A Vandalia Sectional championship. Competing in the 113-pound weight class, the young wrestler maintained his unbeaten record, captivating spectators with his determination and skill.

The freshman's triumph, however, was just the beginning of an extraordinary day for the Waughtel family. Preston's older brother, Tyson, also took center stage, winning the 120-pound weight class and securing a place in the Illinois Class 1A state tournament.

A Legacy Continues

Tyson Waughtel, a senior at Carlyle High, cemented his legacy as a formidable wrestler by clinching his third consecutive sectional championship. With an unyielding spirit and technical prowess, he proved that hard work and dedication can lead to remarkable achievements.

As the brothers advanced to the state tournament, they amassed a combined win-loss record of 93-0, leaving little doubt that their names will be etched in the annals of high school wrestling.

History in the Making

The Sectional tournament also bore witness to another historic moment as Ty Carter, a senior at Red Bud High, made school history by becoming the first Red Bud wrestler to claim a sectional title. Carter's victory came in the 175-pound division, where he achieved his milestone 100th career victory.

Elsewhere on the mat, James Herring of Roxana High and Jason Dowell of Althoff High engaged in a highly anticipated grudge match for the 285-pound sectional title. Herring ultimately emerged victorious following a grueling sudden death overtime.

In the end, ten Colquitt County wrestlers qualified for the state championships, including Logan Paradice, Matthew Dillon, and Turk Daniels, who won their respective weight classes. Paradice, a former state champion, continued his undefeated streak since returning to competition, while Dillon and Daniels left a lasting impression with their dominant performances.

As the wrestling season reaches its pinnacle, the accomplishments of these athletes serve as a testament to their unwavering commitment and passion for the sport. With the Illinois Class 1A state tournament on the horizon, the wrestling world eagerly awaits the next chapter in their stories.

