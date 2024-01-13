en English
Sports

Brother’s Love: Neal Smith’s 60-mile Walk from Denbigh to Old Trafford for Late Brother and Charity

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:43 am EST
Brother’s Love: Neal Smith’s 60-mile Walk from Denbigh to Old Trafford for Late Brother and Charity

In a heartwarming tale of brotherly love, Neal Smith from St Asaph, a zealous supporter of Wrexham, is girding himself to walk approximately 60 miles from Denbigh to Old Trafford. This endeavor is not merely a test of physical stamina, but a poignant tribute to his late brother, Chris Smith, and an effort to raise funds for the MIND charity.

A Tribute to an Unfulfilled Dream

Chris, a passionate Manchester United fan, departed the world at the ripe age of 46 in December, leaving a void in the Smith family. Despite his unwavering fandom, Chris never had the opportunity to step foot inside the hallowed grounds of Old Trafford. Determined to fulfill his brother’s unrealized dream, Neal plans to carry Chris’s ashes to the iconic football stadium, where he has been granted permission to enter and capture a memento of his journey.

A Family Bonding Through Grief

Neal, along with his other brother, Adam, remember Chris as an inspiration, a hero, and the embodiment of kindness and generosity. Chris’s sudden departure was a profound shock to the family. To cope with the grief and honor Chris’s memory, Neal decided on this walking challenge, a testament to the power of familial bonds and shared love for football. Post the challenge, the family plans to spread Chris’s ashes back in their hometown, St Asaph.

Fundraising for MIND Charity

Neal, known for selecting songs from local bands for Wrexham’s home games, has set up a JustGiving page to raise funds for the MIND charity. His initiative has resonated deeply with people, as he is just shy of his fundraising target of £2,500. The Smith family has expressed their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has contributed to this cause, turning personal grief into an opportunity to help others and keep Chris’s memory alive.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

