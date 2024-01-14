Brother Martin Triumphs Over Jesuit in District 9-5A Basketball Game

Brother Martin High School’s basketball team triumphed over the previously unbeaten Jesuit in a District 9-5A game, marking a significant victory with a 60-51 score. The victory is a significant comeback for the Brother Martin team, who had been grappling with a recent loss against Karr and struggling with four losses in their last five games. The triumph at Martin’s Conlin Gymnasium lifts Brother Martin’s standings to 17-7 overall and 2-2 in their district.

Eli Pichon and Hale Hawkins: Game Changers

Key players in the win included Eli Pichon, who scored an impressive 21 points, and Hale Hawkins, who contributed 15 points and 11 rebounds. Their combined efforts enabled Brother Martin to overturn Jesuit’s largest lead of the night in the final quarter with an astonishing 24-8 run. The duo’s performance was instrumental in securing the victory, demonstrating that individual brilliance can indeed turn the tide in crucial games.

Broken Streak and Future Games

Jesuit’s winning streak was decisively broken, despite valiant efforts from players like Gus Laibe, who scored 18 points. The defeat is Jesuit’s first against in-state teams since their prior loss to Hahnville. The loss adjusts Jesuit’s record to 19-4 overall and 3-1 in the district.

The road ahead sees Brother Martin preparing to face Rummel in Catholic League play, while Jesuit is set to clash with St. Augustine. Both teams will be looking to build on their current standings and continue to make their mark in the District 9-5A games.