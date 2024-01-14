en English
Brother Martin Triumphs Over Jesuit in District 9-5A Basketball Game

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
Brother Martin High School’s basketball team triumphed over the previously unbeaten Jesuit in a District 9-5A game, marking a significant victory with a 60-51 score. The victory is a significant comeback for the Brother Martin team, who had been grappling with a recent loss against Karr and struggling with four losses in their last five games. The triumph at Martin’s Conlin Gymnasium lifts Brother Martin’s standings to 17-7 overall and 2-2 in their district.

Eli Pichon and Hale Hawkins: Game Changers

Key players in the win included Eli Pichon, who scored an impressive 21 points, and Hale Hawkins, who contributed 15 points and 11 rebounds. Their combined efforts enabled Brother Martin to overturn Jesuit’s largest lead of the night in the final quarter with an astonishing 24-8 run. The duo’s performance was instrumental in securing the victory, demonstrating that individual brilliance can indeed turn the tide in crucial games.

Broken Streak and Future Games

Jesuit’s winning streak was decisively broken, despite valiant efforts from players like Gus Laibe, who scored 18 points. The defeat is Jesuit’s first against in-state teams since their prior loss to Hahnville. The loss adjusts Jesuit’s record to 19-4 overall and 3-1 in the district.

The road ahead sees Brother Martin preparing to face Rummel in Catholic League play, while Jesuit is set to clash with St. Augustine. Both teams will be looking to build on their current standings and continue to make their mark in the District 9-5A games.

United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

