en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Broski Executes Flawless ‘2-Touch’ with A.K.I. in Street Fighter 6 Match

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:16 pm EST
Broski Executes Flawless ‘2-Touch’ with A.K.I. in Street Fighter 6 Match

In the fiercely competitive world of Street Fighter 6, a rare spectacle known as the ‘2-touch’ has caught the attention of gamers worldwide. This move, essentially a lethal two-combo attack, can cause the swift defeat of an opponent, and has been executed with finesse by a downloadable character, A.K.I., considered to be on the lower end of the tier list. A recent highlight from the game has shone the spotlight on A.K.I., showcasing the hidden potential of this character, and the player who brought this to light is none other than Broski, a content creator celebrated for his skillful play.

A Remarkable Feat by Broski

In a recent online match, Broski unveiled a flawless execution of the 2-touch against a Juri player. The attack was initiated with a poison bubble projectile to exert pressure, followed by a raw Drive Rush for an overhead mix-up. The first combo itself dealt a significant blow, pushing the opponent to a corner, a precarious situation that Broski expertly exploited.

Masterstroke in Gaming

Displaying razor-sharp instincts, Broski baited a throw tech and landed a punishing heavy kick. This set the stage for A.K.I. to employ her poison lunge attack, causing a crumpling effect on the already poisoned Juri. The round culminated in an optimal juggle combo into a level 3 super, resulting in a crushing knockout. This feat, a blend of technical mastery and situational alignment, showcases the latent potential of A.K.I. when the character is played to perfection.

Reshaping Perceptions

This episode serves as a testament to Broski’s gaming acumen, as he deftly maneuvered a character considered lower-tier to execute one of the best A.K.I. rounds ever played. His accomplishment has ignited discussions about the game’s mechanics and character usage statistics, and has also sparked debates about the strongest characters in Street Fighter 6. Broski’s achievement with A.K.I. pushes the boundaries of competitive gaming, proving that a character’s worth is not merely tied to its tier ranking, but also to the player’s skill and understanding of the game.

0
Gaming Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Riot Mortdog Reveals Portal Popularity Rankings in TFT Set 10: Remix Rumble

By Quadri Adejumo

Infestation 88: Nightmare Forge Games Responds to Controversy

By Salman Khan

Google Play: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9/+ Discounts, OnePlus Promotion, and Unique Game Highlights

By Salman Khan

January 2024: A Month of Exciting Video Game Releases

By Salman Khan

EMERGE Group & TZ APAC: A Strategic Partnership for Gaming on the Tezo ...
@Business · 1 hour
EMERGE Group & TZ APAC: A Strategic Partnership for Gaming on the Tezo ...
heart comment 0
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 Expands FNAF Universe and Timeline

By Salman Khan

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 Expands FNAF Universe and Timeline
Trove’s Renewus 2024: Garx’s Challenge Puts Players to the Ultimate Test

By Salman Khan

Trove's Renewus 2024: Garx's Challenge Puts Players to the Ultimate Test
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight ‘Seeds of Renewal’ Update to Launch on January 16

By Salman Khan

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 'Seeds of Renewal' Update to Launch on January 16
Modders Bring Realistic Graphics to Cyberpunk 2077, Pushing the Boundaries of Gaming

By Salman Khan

Modders Bring Realistic Graphics to Cyberpunk 2077, Pushing the Boundaries of Gaming
Latest Headlines
World News
Steven Moffat Eyes British Adaptation of 'The West Wing'
43 seconds
Steven Moffat Eyes British Adaptation of 'The West Wing'
Missouri Bids to Join Summer EBT Program, Eyeing Significant Federal Aid
1 min
Missouri Bids to Join Summer EBT Program, Eyeing Significant Federal Aid
Davie Girls' Basketball Team Triumphs at Davidson/Randolph Christmas Classic
2 mins
Davie Girls' Basketball Team Triumphs at Davidson/Randolph Christmas Classic
Reasi DEO Convenes Meeting to Bolster Voter Awareness about EVMs
3 mins
Reasi DEO Convenes Meeting to Bolster Voter Awareness about EVMs
Rajouri Reviews Health Sector Projects: A Commitment to Quality and Development
3 mins
Rajouri Reviews Health Sector Projects: A Commitment to Quality and Development
'Bottled: How Coca-Cola Became African': A Deep Dive into the Soda Giant's Influence in Africa
3 mins
'Bottled: How Coca-Cola Became African': A Deep Dive into the Soda Giant's Influence in Africa
Ohio's Push for 'Secure and Fair Elections': A Battle for Democratic Access
4 mins
Ohio's Push for 'Secure and Fair Elections': A Battle for Democratic Access
Davie Swim Team Makes Waves at Sawyer Invitational
4 mins
Davie Swim Team Makes Waves at Sawyer Invitational
Charlie Baker Honored with Unveiling of Official Portrait
5 mins
Charlie Baker Honored with Unveiling of Official Portrait
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
6 mins
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app