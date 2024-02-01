Brookville Blue Devils: A Week of Highs, Lows, and a Winning Season

The Brookville Blue Devils high school basketball team experienced a roller-coaster week, yet emerged with an overall winning season record of 12-6. The week's performances were a testament to the team's determination and grit, reflecting in their Southwestern Buckeye League (SWBL) Buckeye Division record of 5-5.

A Tough Start

The week began on a challenging note with a defeat against the Waynesville team. The final scoreline read 56-48, indicating a close contest till the last period. Waynesville's Isaac Squire, Connor Berry, and Nick Warren proved to be game-changers, contributing 11 and 10 points each. However, Brookville's Brendan Fisher was the standout performer for the Blue Devils, scoring 15 points, followed closely by Jace Wood and Dom King with 11 and 10 points respectively. Despite a shooting percentage of 45% and a 30.7% success rate from the three-point range, the Blue Devils fell short by eight points, marking a second consecutive defeat in the season series against Waynesville.

The Comeback

Despite the initial setback, the Blue Devils bounced back with a commanding victory over the Madison Mohawks. They dominated the game, outscoring the Mohawks 67-48. Jace Wood led Brookville's charge with an impressive tally of 23 points. Brendan Fisher and Braedan Smart complemented Wood's performance with 12 and 10 points respectively. The team's shooting was particularly noteworthy, boasting a success rate of 57.4% from the field.

Sealing the Week

The week concluded with an adrenaline-fueled overtime win against the Newton Indians. The game was evenly contested, with the final score reading 66-62 in favor of the Blue Devils. The overtime period witnessed crucial contributions from Brendan Fisher, while Jace Wood and Dom King made significant free throws, ensuring a hard-fought victory for Brookville. The team's shooting remained consistent at 47.8%, and they demonstrated efficiency from the free-throw line.

The week's key performers were Jace Wood, Brendan Fisher, and Dom King, who consistently contributed to the team's scoring and playmaking. Their performances were instrumental in ensuring a second consecutive winning season for the Blue Devils.