Sports

Brookside Golf Club: From Coveted Golfing Spot to Makeshift Rose Bowl Parking

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:46 pm EST
Brookside Golf Club: From Coveted Golfing Spot to Makeshift Rose Bowl Parking

In the heart of Pasadena, adjacent to the famed Rose Bowl, sits the Brookside Golf Club, a venue often bustling with golfers and nature enthusiasts. However, this idyllic setting takes on a different role as it preps to accommodate approximately 40,000 vehicles for the upcoming Rose Bowl national semifinal between Michigan and Alabama. This unique transformation from a golf club to a makeshift parking lot is not a novel occurrence but a testament to its dual-functionality during significant events.

Unusual Parking Incidents at Brookside

The Brookside Golf Club, while serving as a temporary parking space, has witnessed a share of odd and memorable incidents. Vehicles have been found teetering on the brink of bunkers or even submerged in lakes due to drivers deviating from the designated paths. Additionally, cars are occasionally left behind the day after events, inconveniencing morning golfers. Despite these peculiarities, the situation is generally preferable to the risk of impaired individuals attempting to drive home.

Efficient Cleanup and Quick Restoration

Regardless of the parking-related incidents, the cleanup crews at Brookside work with commendable efficiency. The golf course swiftly returns to its regular aesthetic, with only fleeting tire tracks serving as a reminder of the temporary transformation. This swift conversion back to normalcy is an example of Brookside’s commitment to its patrons and community.

Brookside Golf Club: A Popular Venue with a Dual Role

The Brookside Golf Club, boasting two courses, is not just a parking solution but a cherished venue that hosts over 200 tournaments annually. It thrives on the revenue generated by event contracts, further solidifying its importance in the locality. Catering to a wide range of outdoor activities including running, walking, and cycling, it is also home to local wildlife, including coyotes and birds. The courses themselves offer varied challenges, with one being a longer ‘grip and rip’ course and the other featuring narrower fairways and harder greens, making it accessible yet challenging for the golfing community.

Sports United States Wildlife
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

