Brooklyn Waldie: The Eighth-Grader Defying Odds in Gymnastics World

Brooklyn Waldie, an eighth-grader at Jamestown Middle School, is not your average middle schooler. At the tender age of six, she found herself inspired by gymnastics shows, leading her to learn basic moves and eventually persuading her mother to enroll her in classes. Today, she's not just a gymnast - she's a state-qualifying athlete, representing her school's varsity team and pushing the boundaries of her potential on a daily basis.

A Leap into Competitive Gymnastics

Brooklyn's passion for gymnastics didn't wane as she grew older. By the time she was nine, she began competing, tackling her initial nervousness head-on and embracing the thrill of the sport. Today, as a first-year competitor on the Jamestown High School varsity team, Brooklyn has become an integral part of a team that has consistently placed first or second in all eight meets and is ranked second in the state.

Mastering Advanced Skills

With rigorous daily conditioning and training, Brooklyn's skills have seen significant improvement. She now includes advanced moves in her routines, such as a full twist on the floor, giants on bars, and a full twisting vault. Her growth has been bolstered by the unwavering support of her coaches and teammates, who have been instrumental in helping her master new skills, particularly on the balance beam, the most challenging apparatus for many gymnasts.

Setting Her Sights on the State Meet

Brooklyn's hard work and dedication have paid off, securing her qualification for the 2024 Class A State Gymnastics Meet in multiple events. The state meet, hosted at Dickinson High School on February 23-24, will see Brooklyn and the majority of the JHS varsity squad compete, each having qualified for at least one event. Brooklyn, however, has bigger dreams. She aims to continue improving, and with her current trajectory, podium placements are within reach. Her coach, Bre Carlson, shares this confidence, recognizing Brooklyn's talent and potential and expressing excitement for her future in gymnastics.