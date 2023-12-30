en English
Sports

Brooklyn Nets’ Lineup Shuffle Fails to Prevent Loss to Wizards

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:37 am EST
Brooklyn Nets' Lineup Shuffle Fails to Prevent Loss to Wizards

In a bid to address their slow start issues, the Brooklyn Nets made a significant change to their starting lineup, replacing leading scorer Cam Thomas with Dorian Finney-Smith. However, the move didn’t immediately pay off as the team still ended up losing their game against the Washington Wizards with a scoreline of 110-104.

Coach Vaughn’s Bold Decision

Head coach Jacque Vaughn had hinted earlier about the possibility of Finney-Smith returning to the starting lineup, given the team’s struggle with Thomas as a starter. Despite Thomas averaging a team-high 22.8 points, the lineup featuring him was among the least efficient in the NBA, with a net rating of minus 21.4. In contrast, the new lineup with Finney-Smith had a positive net rating of 6.7 in fewer minutes played. Finney-Smith’s superior defense and commendable performance from deep were among the key factors behind the reshuffle.

Nets Struggle Despite Lineup Change

Despite showing promise with the revised starting lineup, the Nets failed to capitalize on a nine-point lead in the third quarter, allowing the Wizards to cut the deficit to two entering the fourth. They struggled defensively and offensively, shooting just 21.7 percent from the field and 1-of-6 from the three-point line in the fourth quarter. The team’s free-throw struggles and the recent downturn of their run-and-gun offense were evident in their performance.

Thomas’s Response to Role Change

Despite the role change, Cam Thomas showed professionalism by focusing on doing his job and staying positive. He expressed his willingness to accept his changing role and contribute to the team, even if it means coming off the bench. This professional attitude is a testament to his dedication to the Nets and his determination to contribute towards their success, regardless of his personal preferences.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

