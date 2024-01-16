Brooke Henderson: A New Season, New Equipment, and an Old Injury

As the LPGA Tour embarks on a brand new season, the spotlight shines on Brooke Henderson, the defending champion of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, held in Orlando, Florida. With the scent of competition in the air, Henderson gears up for a season of excitement, laced with a tinge of apprehension.

Embracing New Tools of the Trade

Equipped with an arsenal of TaylorMade gear, Henderson expresses unbridled enthusiasm for her new golfing tools. The Qi10 driver, fairway woods, a fresh putter, and recently adopted irons form the backbone of her new equipment set. Henderson, hailing from Smiths Falls, Ontario, acknowledges the potential of the new driver to bolster her driving accuracy, a facet of her game that waned in the previous year. With an unwavering faith in the changes to her equipment, the professional golfer looks forward to a season of opportunities.

Wrestling with a Persistent Injury

However, beneath the surface of her buoyant optimism lurks the shadow of a persistent thumb injury that has haunted her since 2017. Despite receiving treatment from LPGA physiotherapists and experiencing some respite during the off-season, the pain has re-emerged as Henderson resumes her regular practice. Despite the persistent discomfort, her spirit remains unbroken.

Ahead Towards a Promising Season

Brooke Henderson's career, marked by consistent top-10 finishes, stands as a testament to her talent and perseverance. As she steps into the new season, she holds high hopes of lowering her scoring average and being in the contention more frequently. With a laser-sharp focus on bagging more victories and top finishes, she stands ready to navigate the challenges that lie ahead, thumb injury notwithstanding.