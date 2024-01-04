Broncos Now: Unveiling Coach Payton’s Thoughts & Analyzing Stidham’s Debut

In the most recent installment of ‘Broncos Now,’ viewers were treated to a comprehensive recap of Head Coach Sean Payton’s press conference following the Denver Broncos’ triumph over the Los Angeles Chargers. The host, Sydney Jones, carefully extracted the essence of the conference, focusing primarily on Payton’s take on the game’s unfolding.

Spotlight on Stidham’s Debut

Adding to the intrigue, the episode featured Aric DiLalla, the Broncos’ lead writer, as a guest. The duo of DiLalla and Jones delved into the debut performance of quarterback Jarrett Stidham, analyzing the implications of his game for the Broncos as they brace for the season’s final showdown. Stidham’s performance, akin to Russell Wilson’s averages, was a topic of particular interest.

Broncos’ Strategy Going Forward

DiLalla and Jones further discussed the Broncos’ strategy and focus as they prepare to face the Raiders in their season finale. A victory here would snap a seven-game losing streak to the Raiders and mark the Broncos’ first winning season since 2016 – a notable achievement for a team that began the season with a 1-5 record, only to claw their way back into the AFC playoff race with a five-game winning streak.

Stidham’s Future in the Broncos

The episode also touched upon Stidham’s future with the Broncos. Despite the team’s search for a new starting quarterback in the offseason, Stidham’s successful debut and previous experience as a starter suggest he may still play a significant role in the Broncos’ future.

As always, the episode concluded by encouraging listeners to subscribe, rate, and review the podcast on various platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, and Stitcher.