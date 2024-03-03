Broken Hill to Prioritize Netball Facility Upgrade with $3.8M Investment

Mayor Tom Kennedy has announced a significant commitment to sports infrastructure in Broken Hill, earmarking $3.8 million for the O'Neill Sporting Complex's upgrade, with a special focus on netball facilities. This decision came after last week's Council meeting where the upgrade was a key agenda item. The project includes the construction of 10 new netball courts with advanced Rebound Ace surfaces, enhanced lighting, fencing, and shelters, aiming to provide state-of-the-art facilities for local athletes and enthusiasts.

Advertisment

Strategic Focus Amid Budget Constraints

The original plan for the O'Neill Sporting Complex was far more ambitious, encompassing a new internal road network, walking paths, oval resurfacing, children's play equipment, and landscaping. However, recent inflationary pressures have led to a reassessment of priorities, with the netball facility now taking center stage. Mayor Kennedy cited the sport's popularity and the current facility's deteriorating condition as key factors in this decision-making process. Despite these constraints, the commitment to netball reflects the Council's adaptive strategy to enhance community sports infrastructure efficiently.

Community and Government Support

Advertisment

The local Netball Association's input has been instrumental in shaping the project, reflecting a collaborative approach to community sports development. The patience and support of the netball community have also been acknowledged by Mayor Kennedy as the project has evolved. Funding for the upgrade comes from both Broken Hill City Council and the New South Wales Government, under the Resources For Regions program, showcasing a partnership that aims to foster regional sports excellence and community well-being.

Looking Ahead

With construction slated to begin in the coming weeks, undertaken by Jirgens Civil Pty Ltd, the focus is on rapid progress and minimal disruption. The initiative not only underscores the city's commitment to enhancing sports facilities but also sets the stage for future upgrades within the O'Neill Sporting Complex. Mayor Kennedy's mention of a staged approach to further developments after the completion of the netball courts suggests a long-term vision for the Complex's transformation into a premier sports and recreational facility in Broken Hill.