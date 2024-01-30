Brock Purdy: From Three-Star Prospect to Super Bowl-Bound

From the dusty fields of Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona to the glossy turf of the Super Bowl, the journey of Brock Purdy, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, has been one of resilience and determination. This three-star high school prospect, overlooked by the Arizona State University (ASU) football program, and the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft, is now leading his team into Super Bowl LVIII.

Purdy's High School Days and ASU's Oversight

Despite his close proximity to ASU during his high school years, Purdy was not heavily pursued by the Sun Devils. Former ASU head coach Herm Edwards claimed on ESPN Radio's GameNight that he recruited Purdy in the 2018 class but mistakenly said Purdy went to Iowa instead of Iowa State. Donnie Yantis, the former ASU recruiting coordinator, revealed that ASU initially offered Purdy a spot as a preferred walk-on, only extending a scholarship offer after other programs, including Iowa State, had already done so. A scholarship Purdy ultimately rejected.

Choosing Iowa State and a Successful College Career

Purdy opted for Iowa State, where he carved out a successful college career with a 29-17 record over four seasons. The quarterback's rise to prominence is a stark contrast to Edwards' coaching career at ASU. Despite signing Jayden Daniels, a 2023 Heisman winner, in the 2019 class, Edwards went 26-20 across five years before being fired in 2022 and returning to ESPN as an analyst.

From Last NFL Draft Pick to Super Bowl Starter

Purdy's NFL journey began as the last pick of the 2022 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers. Despite the initial underestimation, Purdy proved his worth, leading the NFL in passer rating and steering the 49ers to a comeback victory in the NFC Championship game. Now, he is set to become the lowest-drafted QB ever to start a Super Bowl as the 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. A testament to his resilience, faith, and unwavering belief in his abilities, Purdy's journey is an inspiring narrative for aspiring athletes worldwide.