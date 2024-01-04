Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa: First-Time Pro Bowl Starting QBs

Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa, the leading quarterbacks for the NFC and AFC, respectively, made headlines as they were announced as the starting quarterbacks for the upcoming Pro Bowl game. This is a major milestone in Pro Bowl history as it marks the first time both starting quarterbacks are first-time selections since 1999.

Pro Bowl Lineup Announced

The San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC’s No.1 seed and also lead in player selection with nine players including Purdy making the lineup. The Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys trail behind with seven each. The Ravens, who have clinched the AFC’s No.1 seed, see renowned players like Lamar Jackson and Justin Tucker joining the lineup.

First-Time Selections and Veteran Players

Other first-time selections from the NFC include Rams receiver Puka Nacua and Lions tight end Sam LaPorta. The AFC’s first-year selections spotlight Browns tight end David Njoku and Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert. This year’s Pro Bowl also sees the return of some seasoned veterans. Trent Williams makes his 11th Pro Bowl appearance, while other familiar faces include Aaron Donald, Travis Kelce, and Bobby Wagner.

Pro Bowl Returns to Orlando

After a three-year hiatus, the Pro Bowl is set to return to Orlando. The event promises a week filled with AFC vs. NFC events, climaxing with a flag football game. Adding to the excitement, football legends Peyton and Eli Manning have been announced as the head coaches for the event. Player selections have been determined through a combined voting system involving fans, players, and coaches, ensuring a fair and representative lineup.