en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NFL

Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa: First-Time Pro Bowl Starting QBs

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:49 pm EST
Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa: First-Time Pro Bowl Starting QBs

Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa, the leading quarterbacks for the NFC and AFC, respectively, made headlines as they were announced as the starting quarterbacks for the upcoming Pro Bowl game. This is a major milestone in Pro Bowl history as it marks the first time both starting quarterbacks are first-time selections since 1999.

Pro Bowl Lineup Announced

The San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC’s No.1 seed and also lead in player selection with nine players including Purdy making the lineup. The Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys trail behind with seven each. The Ravens, who have clinched the AFC’s No.1 seed, see renowned players like Lamar Jackson and Justin Tucker joining the lineup.

First-Time Selections and Veteran Players

Other first-time selections from the NFC include Rams receiver Puka Nacua and Lions tight end Sam LaPorta. The AFC’s first-year selections spotlight Browns tight end David Njoku and Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert. This year’s Pro Bowl also sees the return of some seasoned veterans. Trent Williams makes his 11th Pro Bowl appearance, while other familiar faces include Aaron Donald, Travis Kelce, and Bobby Wagner.

Pro Bowl Returns to Orlando

After a three-year hiatus, the Pro Bowl is set to return to Orlando. The event promises a week filled with AFC vs. NFC events, climaxing with a flag football game. Adding to the excitement, football legends Peyton and Eli Manning have been announced as the head coaches for the event. Player selections have been determined through a combined voting system involving fans, players, and coaches, ensuring a fair and representative lineup.

0
NFL Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

NFL

See more
1 min ago
New England Patriots Left Out of 2024 Pro Bowl Roster: A Sign of a Challenging Season
In an unprecedented event since 2000, the New England Patriots have no representation in the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. The rosters, announced recently, signal a challenging season for the Patriots, who have struggled with a record of 4-12, landing them third in the 2024 NFL Draft order and making them the second team to be
New England Patriots Left Out of 2024 Pro Bowl Roster: A Sign of a Challenging Season
Atlanta Falcons' Bates, Lindstrom Make it to 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
34 mins ago
Atlanta Falcons' Bates, Lindstrom Make it to 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
Mike Evans: NFL's Leading Star in the Twilight of His Career
36 mins ago
Mike Evans: NFL's Leading Star in the Twilight of His Career
Surprising Omissions in Pro Bowl Selection: Jacksonville Jaguars Players Overlooked
2 mins ago
Surprising Omissions in Pro Bowl Selection: Jacksonville Jaguars Players Overlooked
Five Cleveland Browns Players Selected for 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
13 mins ago
Five Cleveland Browns Players Selected for 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
Washington's Michael Penix Jr.: Rising NFL Draft Prospect After Sugar Bowl Showcase
27 mins ago
Washington's Michael Penix Jr.: Rising NFL Draft Prospect After Sugar Bowl Showcase
Latest Headlines
World News
Quinten Timber's Potential Move to Arsenal: Thierry Henry's Involvement Sparks Speculation
47 seconds
Quinten Timber's Potential Move to Arsenal: Thierry Henry's Involvement Sparks Speculation
PADU: A Game-Changer for Malaysian Social Welfare or a System Riddled with Flaws?
1 min
PADU: A Game-Changer for Malaysian Social Welfare or a System Riddled with Flaws?
Marriotts Ridge Basketball Secures Coach Willingham's 200th Career Win
1 min
Marriotts Ridge Basketball Secures Coach Willingham's 200th Career Win
New England Patriots Left Out of 2024 Pro Bowl Roster: A Sign of a Challenging Season
1 min
New England Patriots Left Out of 2024 Pro Bowl Roster: A Sign of a Challenging Season
Skyhawks Set to Soar Against Panthers in Upcoming College Basketball Game
1 min
Skyhawks Set to Soar Against Panthers in Upcoming College Basketball Game
Surprising Omissions in Pro Bowl Selection: Jacksonville Jaguars Players Overlooked
2 mins
Surprising Omissions in Pro Bowl Selection: Jacksonville Jaguars Players Overlooked
Thrilling Start to 2024 for Halifax Mooseheads with Nail-biting Victory
2 mins
Thrilling Start to 2024 for Halifax Mooseheads with Nail-biting Victory
South Florida Bulls vs Temple Owls: An Anticipated College Basketball Showdown
2 mins
South Florida Bulls vs Temple Owls: An Anticipated College Basketball Showdown
UC Irvine Favored in Upcoming Big West Clash Against CSU Fullerton
2 mins
UC Irvine Favored in Upcoming Big West Clash Against CSU Fullerton
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app