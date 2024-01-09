Brock Lesnar’s Backstage Influence in WWE Revealed by Matt Riddle

In an eye-opening disclosure, former WWE star Matt Riddle has drawn back the curtain on the WWE’s backstage dynamics, revealing the significant influence of Brock Lesnar in shaping on-screen events. The revelation underscores Lesnar’s towering presence—both in the ring and behind the scenes—and his ability to assert his will on the scripted outcomes of high-profile events.

Lesnar’s Uncontested Influence

Highlighting a specific incident, Riddle divulged that he was originally slated to win the high-profile 2022 Royal Rumble. Yet, events took a different turn when Bobby Lashley defeated Lesnar earlier in the night following an interference. In a surprising move, Lesnar chose to assert his dominance and declared himself the winner of the match. Intriguingly, his assertion was met with no opposition from WWE producers or other wrestlers, including Riddle.

A Glimpse into WWE’s Backstage Politics

This unopposed declaration by Lesnar draws attention to the immense autonomy and respect he commands within the organization. It suggests that his on-screen persona—as a dominant, uncontested force—extends beyond the ring, permeating the company’s backstage politics as well.

The Impact on Careers and Storylines

Riddle’s revelation, while shedding light on the power dynamics within WWE, also hints at the potential impact of such backstage incidents on wrestlers’ careers and the scripted outcomes of matches. The incident not only altered the trajectory of Riddle’s career in the wrestling world but also sparked animosity between Riddle and Lesnar, which could potentially fuel ongoing storylines or future matches.

In sum, Riddle’s disclosure provides a rare glimpse into the intricate workings of WWE, the complex power dynamics at play, and the extent of Lesnar’s influence within the organization. It is a stark reminder that in the world of professional wrestling, what happens behind the scenes can be just as captivating and impactful as the spectacle in the ring.