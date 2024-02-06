Broadcasting Setback for Inter Miami Friendly Against Vissel Kobe Amidst Messi's Optimism

Inter Miami's much-anticipated friendly against Vissel Kobe, an integral part of their inaugural international tour, faced a significant setback as it failed to secure its broadcast on MLS Season Pass. The news left fans across the globe in confusion and disappointment.

Technical Hiccup with Local Promotors

The root of the issue was traced back to the local promoters in Japan, who were unable to meet the technical requirements to distribute the world feed. This responsibility was part of the contractual obligations ascribed to them by Major League Soccer. The failure to deliver on this front meant that the match could not be streamed on both MLS Season Pass or the MLS website, platforms that had been previously announced as the official broadcasting channels.

Fans Assured of Future Broadcasts

Despite the setback, Inter Miami has reassured its supporters that the upcoming friendly against Newell's Old Boys, scheduled to be held at DRV PNK Stadium, will be readily available for viewing on MLS Season Pass. This assurance comes as a much-needed relief for fans eagerly waiting to witness their team in action.

Messi's Optimism Fuels Tour Continuation

Amidst swirling rumors regarding the cancellation of the tour following Lionel Messi's notable absence in Hong Kong, Inter Miami has confirmed that the tour is set to continue as planned. Messi, who has been grappling with recent travel-related challenges, expressed his keenness to participate in the upcoming matches. Recognising the significance of the forthcoming season for both sporting success and commercial interests, Inter Miami is carefully managing Messi's playtime.