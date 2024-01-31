Brittany Mahomes Embroiled in Scandal Following Chiefs Game; Legal Woes for Jackson Mahomes Persist

In an incident that has sparked controversy, Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has received backlash over a TikTok video. In the video, she appears to be asking a stadium employee about the exit route after a game, with a tone that many interpreted as condescending. The incident occurred post the Chiefs' victory over the Baltimore Ravens, and the video has since been flooded with negative comments about Brittany's behavior.

Repeated Controversies

This is not the first time that Brittany has been at the center of controversy. Previously, she had been criticized for allegedly failing to tip hotel staff. This, combined with her recent stadium interaction, has led to her being compared to an 'evil stepmother' and a 'Karen' by critics. However, despite the criticism, Brittany has consistently defended herself and her family on social media.

Legal Troubles in the Mahomes Family

Interestingly, Brittany is not the only member of the Mahomes family to be under scrutiny. Jackson Mahomes, Patrick's brother, has had his fair share of controversies. He was previously charged with a felony for aggravated sexual battery and a misdemeanor charge of battery. While the felony charges were later dropped, Jackson is still facing the misdemeanor charges, with a trial set for March 2024.

Steadfast Family Bonds Amidst Controversies

Amidst escalating controversies, Brittany has stood by her family, particularly defending Jackson against online criticism. Her relationship with Patrick Mahomes dates back to their high school days. The couple got engaged in 2020 and now have two children, Sterling Skye and Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III. Despite the storms of controversies they've weathered, the bond within the Mahomes family appears stronger than ever.