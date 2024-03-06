British Society of Sports History 2024 Conference: Bridging Academic and Public Narratives

The British Society of Sports History (BSSH) is set to host its annual conference at the University of Chichester, promising an engaging blend of academic research and public history discourse. This year's event, scheduled for August 21-23, 2024, invites scholars from across the globe to submit original research on any sports-related historical topic, marking a significant occasion for both new and established researchers in the field.

Keynote Speakers and Workshop Opportunities

Highlighting the conference will be keynote presentations from eminent figures in sports history, aiming to inspire and provoke thought among attendees. Preceding the main event, a specialized workshop for PhD students and Early Career Researchers (ECRs) will take place, focused on disseminating work and exploring pathways into academic employment. Dr. Andy Carter's coordination of this workshop underscores BSSH's commitment to nurturing emerging scholars in sports history.

Awards for Outstanding Research

In a move to recognize exceptional contributions, BSSH will award prizes for the most promising work by new researchers and for outstanding research on sporting inequalities. These awards not only offer financial incentives but also the opportunity for winners to publish their papers in the peer-reviewed journal Sport in History, thereby contributing to the broader academic discourse on sports history.

Registration and Membership

With registration opening soon, prospective attendees are encouraged to secure their membership with BSSH, a prerequisite for presenting at the conference. Special rates and bursaries are available to support students, ECRs, and those with childcare or other caring responsibilities, reflecting BSSH's inclusive approach to the academic community. Additionally, on-campus accommodation options have been arranged to ensure a comfortable stay for delegates.

As the conference approaches, the anticipation builds for what promises to be an enlightening and enriching exploration of sports history. Beyond the academic realm, this event stands as a testament to the enduring relevance of sports in shaping our cultural and social landscapes, offering valuable insights for scholars, practitioners, and enthusiasts alike.