British Columbia Lions Bid Farewell to Dominique Rhymes Amid Salary-Cap Constraints

In a critical move influenced by salary-cap constraints, the British Columbia Lions of the Canadian Football League (CFL) have bid farewell to veteran wide receiver, Dominique Rhymes. This strategic decision comes on the heels of the team securing an extended contract for wide receiver Alexander Hollins through the 2025 season.

Impact of Salary-Cap Constraints

The team's head coach and co-general manager, Rick Campbell, expressed his gratitude for Rhymes' notable contributions both on and off the field. Campbell highlighted the necessity of these challenging decisions in the face of managing the team's salary cap, a key component in the composition and acquisition of players in the league.

Rhymes' Notable Career

Despite missing eight games due to injuries, including a substantial period sidelined by a knee injury, Rhymes demonstrated his prowess in the previous season. With 35 receptions totaling 535 yards and six touchdowns across 10 games, he showcased his talent and skill. Since his CFL career commencement with the Ottawa Redblacks in 2017, Rhymes has accumulated 250 receptions, 3,925 yards, and 24 touchdowns over his 75-game career. His performance in 2022 earned him a place among the CFL all-stars.

B.C. Lions' Strategic Moves

With Rhymes' release, the Lions have demonstrated their strategic handling of salary-cap constraints. Concurrently, they have bolstered their roster with the extension of Hollins' contract, who emerged as a star last season, recording 78 receptions for 1,173 yards and nine touchdowns. As the CFL free agency period commences on February 13, the Miami-born Rhymes now stands eligible to sign with any team in the league.