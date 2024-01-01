Bristol’s Left Handed Giant Run Club: Redefining Running with Inclusivity and Mental Health Advocacy

On the bustling streets of Bristol, a new movement of inclusivity and community support is taking stride. The Left Handed Giant (LHG) Run Club, brought to life in 2019 by founder Jay Medway, is reshaping the running landscape with its unique approach to mental health advocacy and inclusivity.

With the philosophy of ‘no one is left behind,’ the LHG Run Club has created a sanctuary for runners, fostering an environment where every finisher is lauded and conversation during runs is not only permitted but encouraged.

The Birth of a Community

Out of a humble beginning with just 17 members, the LHG Run Club has rapidly grown, now boasting up to 160 participants in a single session. The bi-weekly runs, commencing from one of the Left Handed Giant pubs, architect a loop around the city center, placing community support over competition. This unconventional approach has created a safe haven for a diverse range of individuals, including those from the LGBTQ+ community, providing them with a sense of protection, especially during the darker times of the year.

A Breath of Fresh Air

The club’s refreshing approach to running and community has been a beacon for newcomers to Bristol. People like Cat Hicks have found solace in the welcoming arms of the LHG Run Club, forging friendships that extend beyond the running track. The club’s success and inclusive ethos have even surprised its founder. Medway, taken aback by the positive reception, now harbors aspirations to share their model, inspiring the creation of similar clubs that promote exercise in a stress-free environment.

Running Towards a Brighter Future

The Left Handed Giant Run Club is more than just a running gathering. It’s a testament to the power of community and inclusivity, a beacon of positive change in a world that can often feel isolating and competitive. As the club continues to grow and inspire, it’s clear that this Bristol-based initiative is running towards a brighter future, one where exercise is a celebration of diversity and mental health advocacy, rather than a race to the finish line.