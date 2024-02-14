Bristol Rovers F.C. Reveals Ticket Prices and iFollow Streaming Service for Upcoming Matches

Bristol Rovers F.C. Unveils Ticket Prices and Streaming Service for Upcoming Matches

New Pricing Structure and Promotions

Valentine's Day brings exciting news for Bristol Rovers fans as the club announces ticket prices for the Brunel South Stand for highly anticipated fixtures against Fleetwood, Burton, Carlisle, Derby, Oxford United, and Exeter City. In an effort to make matches more accessible, Bristol Rovers is offering £10 tickets and a Quid a Kid promotion for select games.

Quid a Kid will allow children to enjoy the electrifying atmosphere of the Memorial Stadium at an affordable price, fostering a new generation of dedicated supporters.

iFollow: The Official Streaming Service

For those unable to attend in person, Bristol Rovers encourages fans to subscribe to their official streaming service, iFollow. This platform provides exclusive access to live matches, highlights, and behind-the-scenes content.

By subscribing to iFollow, fans contribute at least 70% of net revenue directly back to the club, supporting Bristol Rovers' ambitions to expand the Memorial Stadium's capacity to 16,000 and secure promotion to the Championship within the next three years.

Season Ticket Prices for the 2024/25 Season

In addition to individual match ticket pricing, Bristol Rovers has revealed season ticket costs for the 2024/25 campaign. The club has implemented minimal increases from last season and introduced changes to the pricing structure, creating two new categories: 'All Terracing' and 'East and West Stand'.

The U18s and U10s categories have been removed, with younger supporters now priced within the U21 or U14 brackets. Despite these modifications, the club remains committed to affordable pricing, with the most expensive adult ticket during the early bird period remaining at £499, while the cheapest adult ticket is now priced at £359.

In conclusion, Bristol Rovers fans can look forward to an exciting season, both on and off the pitch. With competitive ticket pricing, promotions, and the iFollow streaming service, the club continues to prioritize fan engagement and support, fostering a vibrant and dedicated community of supporters.