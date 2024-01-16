Bristol City vs. West Ham United: FA Cup Third Round Replay at Ashton Gate

The stage is set for Bristol City, affectionately known as the Robins, and West Ham United to face off in an exciting replay of the FA Cup third round. This comes after the thundering strike by Tommy Conway resulted in a draw in the initial encounter. The match will be held at Ashton Gate, with Bristol City playing host to the Hammers, potentially utilizing the home field advantage to upset the tournament.

Advertisment

Crucial Absences and Potential Returns

Both teams face challenges with key players sidelined due to injuries. West Ham will be without their stalwarts Lucas Paquetá and Jarrod Bowen, who sustained injuries in the previous match. Despite these setbacks, there is a sense of optimism surrounding the team, with the potential return of other key players.

Global Broadcast and Kick-off Times

Advertisment

To accommodate a global audience, the game is scheduled for January 16, with different kick-off times across various regions: 7:45 p.m. GMT in the UK, 2:45 p.m. ET in the US and Canada, and 6:45 a.m. AEDT on January 17 in Australia. The match will be aired live on ESPN Plus in the US, BBC1 in the UK, Sportsnet in Canada, and Paramount Plus via ViacomCBS in Australia.

Implications and Opportunities

The winner of this keenly anticipated replay will host the victor of the Nottingham Forest vs. Blackpool replay in the fourth round of the FA Cup. This presents a significant opportunity for both Bristol City and West Ham United to advance further in the prestigious tournament.

For those unable to view the game locally, live TV streaming services offer a viable alternative. The use of a VPN is recommended for viewers facing restricted access due to location or those seeking additional privacy while streaming the match.