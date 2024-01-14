en English
Sports

Bristol City CP Football Club to Host England's Largest CP Football Festival

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:09 am EST
Bristol City CP Football Club to Host England’s Largest CP Football Festival

In an unprecedented move, the Bristol City CP Football Club (BCCP), a beacon of hope for players living with Cerebral Palsy (CP), is gearing up to host England’s largest CP football festival. Slated for August 2, the festival promises a grand spectacle of athleticism and unity with the participation of 120 players hailing from different countries, including Italy, Ireland, Norway, and Denmark.

Birth of BCCP – A Response to Challenges

The inception of BCCP is a heartwarming tale of parental love and determination. Bob and Sue Young, profoundly moved by their son’s challenges in stepping into the football domain, took the reins of change into their own hands. Their endeavours blossomed into BCCP, which started with a modest team of six players. Today, it stands tall with 36 players, under the umbrella of the prestigious Bristol City Foundation.

A New Chapter: Women’s Team and a Noteworthy Patron

In a stride towards inclusivity, BCCP is also set to unfurl a new women’s team – the first of its kind in the South West. Adding to the club’s growing prestige, renowned sports presenter Gabby Logan has been unveiled as the patron of BCCP. This association not only marks a significant milestone for the club but also underscores the increasing recognition of CP football.

Resurgence Post-Pandemic and Fundraising Endeavours

CP football, which had faced considerable setbacks during the Covid-19 pandemic, is now witnessing a notable resurgence. The upcoming festival is a testament to this revival. However, the path is not devoid of challenges. The club needs to raise £50,000 to cover the festival costs. Thanks to the overwhelming support from well-wishers, BCCP has already raised over £2000 via a GoFundMe campaign. In addition to the festival, an award ceremony is also on the cards to celebrate the participants’ efforts and achievements.

The festival is not just a sporting event; it serves a broader purpose. It aims to raise awareness about CP and the need to create more opportunities for individuals with CP to engage in football. It is also a stepping stone for these players to potentially represent England in CP teams, thus paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable football landscape.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

