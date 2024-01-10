Brisbane Lions Secure Future with Key Contract Extensions

In a significant move, the Brisbane Lions have announced contract extensions for their star players, Keidean Coleman and Ally Anderson, ensuring continued strength for the team in the forthcoming years. The 23-year-old rebounding defender, Coleman, extended his contract by three years, pledging his commitment to the Lions until the end of 2027. He has a robust record of playing 64 games since his debut in 2020 and was the runner-up in Norm Smith Medal voting in the previous year’s Grand Final.

Key Signings for the Lions

The news of Coleman’s extension comes as a refreshing announcement for the Lions’ fans, following the team’s journey since the last year’s grand final. Coleman, who was initially drafted by the club with Pick 37 in the 2019 AFL Draft, has grown into a vital player for the team. His brilliant performance in the second half of last year has further cemented his place in the Lions’ squad.

Ally Anderson’s Stellar Run

Alongside Coleman, the Lions’ AFLW star, Ally Anderson, has also agreed to a three-year contract extension, securing her place in the team until 2026. Anderson played a pivotal role in the club’s second AFLW premiership victory and has thrice won the Lions AFLW Best and Fairest award. Her commitment to the Lions for the next three years signals a bright future for the club’s AFLW program.

The Future Looks Bright

The CEO of the Brisbane Lions, Greg Swann, expressed elation over the extensions. He highlighted the significance of both players in the club’s success and the promising prospects for the future of the AFL and AFLW programs. With these key extensions, the Brisbane Lions are poised to continue their successful run, making both the AFL and AFLW Grand Finals in the coming years.