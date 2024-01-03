Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin’s Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns

Alexei Popyrin’s journey at the Brisbane International was abruptly halted following a grueling encounter fraught with back issues and missed opportunities. Popyrin, who currently sits at world No.40, failed to convert five match points during his intense clash against Roman Safiullin. Despite launching with a robust start and clinching the first set in an 11-9 tiebreaker, Popyrin’s performance was hampered as he took a medical timeout while trailing 2-1 in the second set. His defeat, marked by final scores of 7-6, 4-6, 6-7, raises questions about his fitness and the potential repercussions on his preparations for the imminent Australian Open.

Physical Ailments and Missed Opportunities

Popyrin’s match was marred by an apparent back issue that necessitated a medical timeout during the second set. This physical impediment seemed to affect his performance, leading to missed opportunities that would ultimately cost him the match. Despite having five match points, Popyrin was unable to secure a victory and fell to Safiullin in a tense three-set battle.

Safiullin’s Winning Streak

On the flip side, Safiullin, who had previously ousted third seed Ben Shelton, continued his impressive run by advancing to the next round. His victory over Popyrin adds another feather to his cap, further solidifying his position in the tournament.

Concerns for the Australian Open

Popyrin’s defeat and his apparent physical issues raise concerns for the upcoming Australian Open. With time running short, the question now is whether he will be able to recover fully and regain his form in time for the first major tournament of the year. Meanwhile, the spotlight now falls on Safiullin as he moves forward in the Brisbane International, leaving Popyrin to address his injury concerns and concentrate on recovery.