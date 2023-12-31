en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Brisbane Bullets Triumph Over Phoenix in Controversial NBL Match

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:16 am EST
Brisbane Bullets Triumph Over Phoenix in Controversial NBL Match

In a battle of titans in the National Basketball League (NBL), the Brisbane Bullets managed to outshine the South East Melbourne Phoenix, securing a 95-83 victory. This win not only ended their four-game losing streak but also kept their playoff hopes afloat. The game was largely dominated by Brisbane’s Nathan Sobey, who put up a remarkable 35-point performance.

Unsportsmanlike Foul Mars the Game

Despite the thrilling gameplay, the match was blemished by an incident involving Phoenix’s guard Gary Browne. In what could be interpreted as a repeat offense, Browne was ejected for an unsportsmanlike foul after he struck Brisbane’s Aron Baynes in the stomach during a play. Browne had been fined earlier in the season for a similar incident, suggesting a pattern of behavior that could potentially lead to a suspension.

Brisbane Bullets: Rise from the Ashes

The Brisbane Bullets exhibited a commendable performance, leading the game right from the start. Sobey’s aggressive play set the tone, dictating the course of the game. However, the third quarter saw a dip in the Bullets’ performance, a recurring issue that has haunted them in previous games, causing them to lose some of their lead.

Keeping Playoff Hopes Alive

Despite the third-quarter hiccup and the controversy surrounding Browne’s ejection, the Bullets managed to hold onto their lead, ultimately securing a crucial win. This victory has breathed new life into their playoff aspirations, as they seek to enhance their standing in the league.

0
Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Accused Northbridge Stabbers Granted Bail: A Possible Gang Connection

By Geeta Pillai

Man Severely Injured in Rottnest Island Boating Accident

By Geeta Pillai

Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood

By Safak Costu

Former Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Tragic Death

By Salman Khan

Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood ...
@Accidents · 29 mins
Critical Incident: Two Children Pulled from Swan River Near Burswood ...
heart comment 0
Britt Cohen and Aaron Warburton Expecting First Child: A New Chapter Unfolds

By Geeta Pillai

Britt Cohen and Aaron Warburton Expecting First Child: A New Chapter Unfolds
Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects

By Salman Khan

Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects
Young Motorcyclist Clings to Life Following Horrifying Collision

By Geeta Pillai

Young Motorcyclist Clings to Life Following Horrifying Collision
Child Involved in Multiple Police Chases Across NSW as Couple Faces Charges

By Geeta Pillai

Child Involved in Multiple Police Chases Across NSW as Couple Faces Charges
Latest Headlines
World News
European Union at a Crossroads: Echoes of the Past and the Road Ahead
2 mins
European Union at a Crossroads: Echoes of the Past and the Road Ahead
eThekwini Mayor Refutes Accusations of Supporting Zuma-Linked Party with Municipal Resources
2 mins
eThekwini Mayor Refutes Accusations of Supporting Zuma-Linked Party with Municipal Resources
Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024
2 mins
Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
3 mins
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
4 mins
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
4 mins
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
4 mins
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
5 mins
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
5 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
5 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app