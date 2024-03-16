Brigid Kosgei Targets Personal Best at EDP Lisbon Half Marathon Amidst Elite Field

Everything is ready in Lisbon for another edition of the EDP Lisbon Half Marathon, the fastest half marathon in the world scheduled for tomorrow. For this year, the Portuguese race will have another stellar elite field - with the Kenyan Brigid Kosgei as the main contender. Former marathon world record holder, Kosgei will be in Lisbon to prepare the upcoming London Marathon and has plans to run fast on Portuguese soil.

Elite Athletes Eye World Record Bonus

"I am really happy to be here again. I wanted to run this race because I want to test my speed for London Marathon in April. I am here to see how my body responds... The course is very fast and I hope to have a good race. If the weather is good, I will try to break my personal best in half marathon,” said the 30-year-old Kenyan, who has a personal best of 1:04:49. Right by her side was the American Leonard Korir, third in the last month's US Olympic Marathon Trials. In that race, Korir achieved the needed spot on the podium, but not the time to guarantee the place in Paris.

Preparation and Expectations

"I heard so many good things about the race; I heard that it's super fast... I wanted to run something faster, and I told myself 'let me try Lisbon'. I just want to see if I can run a quick time, to see how my body feels before running a marathon in the near future,” said the 37-year-old American. EDP Lisbon Half Marathon will have some strong contenders - all of them with their sights on the €150,000 bonus for new world records. The times to beat are 57:31, set by Jacob Kiplimo in this same race in 2021 and 1:02:54 set by Letesenbet Gidey in Valencia.

High Stakes and Global Attention

The anticipation builds as both Kosgei and Korir, among other elite athletes, aim for personal and world records. The EDP Lisbon Half Marathon not only serves as a pivotal preparation race for upcoming marathons but also as a platform for athletes to showcase their speed and endurance. With favorable weather conditions and a fast course, the race promises to be an exciting event in the world of long-distance running.

As the athletes line up in Lisbon, the international running community watches with bated breath. The outcome of this race could set the tone for the rest of the marathon season, with implications for both individual careers and the record books. The pursuit of excellence on the Lisbon course underscores the relentless spirit and dedication of marathon runners worldwide.