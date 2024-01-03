Brighton vs. Stoke City: An Exciting FA Cup Clash On The Horizon

The stage is set for an exciting face-off as Brighton and Stoke City gear up to battle in the third round of the FA Cup. Scheduled for this Saturday, at 3.00pm, at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke, the game promises to be a thrilling contest. Football fans will be able to catch the action live on Premier Sports 1 and Now TV subscribers with Premier Sports in their package can enjoy live streaming of the match.

Past Performances and Predictions

Historically, Stoke has shown a slight edge over Brighton. The two clubs first clashed on November 29, 1958, in an old Division Two game where Stoke claimed a 3-0 victory. Brighton secured their first win over Stoke on September 12, 1959, with a 3-1 scoreline. Out of the 42 games played, Stoke has emerged victorious in 16, while Brighton has won 10, with 16 draws.

However, in the recent past, Brighton has shown impressive form. In last season’s FA Cup, Brighton defeated Stoke 1-0 in a fifth-round match. Currently, Brighton is heading into this match after a goalless draw with West Ham United.

The betting odds seem to be in favor of Brighton as well. The current odds stand at 1/2 for Brighton, 9/2 for Stoke, and 10/3 for a draw, indicating a strong preference for a Brighton victory.

Team Form and Key Players

Brighton is currently on a high in the Premier League with 8 wins and 31 points, while Stoke City, languishing in the 19th position of the English Championship, will be looking to turn their fortunes around. Both teams are coming off a draw in their last matches.

Brighton will be playing without several key players due to injuries, while Stoke City’s squad is fully fit, with the exception of Frank Fielding. The player to watch out for Brighton is the promising Evan Ferguson, while Stoke City’s hopes are pinned on left-winger Andre Vidigal.

Given the current form and team compositions, the match is predicted to end in a 2-0 victory for Brighton.